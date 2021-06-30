DEWA appoints Ghantoot Group, Moro Hub, Johnson Controls and Microsoft to implement the latest technologies at its new Al Shera'a headquarters

PR Newswire

CORK, Ireland and DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has appointed a consortium led by Moro Hub (Data Hub Integrated Solutions LLC), a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of DEWA, Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings and Microsoft, to implement the latest digital twin technologies, the Internet of Things, cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, and smart building management solutions in DEWA's new headquarters, called Al Shera'a (Arabic for sail). Al Shera'a will be the tallest, largest, and smartest government Net Zero Energy Building with net zero carbon emission in the world. The total energy used in the building during a year will be equal to or less than the energy produced on-site.

This project clearly demonstrates how our OpenBlue platform is accelerating the path to net zero

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, said that this partnership supports DEWA's work to establish a global benchmark for buildings that achieve a balance between development and the environment. This is done by monitoring the energy efficiency and space performance using central artificial intelligence. This helps with remote diagnostics, predictive maintenance, compliance monitoring, and advanced risk assessments.

"We work in alignment with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai a global centre for clean energy and green economy. DEWA adopts the latest disruptive solutions and Fourth Industrial Revolution applications at Al Shera'a. This supports our vision to become a globally leading sustainable, innovative corporation. This also protects the right of future generations to live in a clean, healthy and safe environment. This also supports the UAE Centennial 2071 to make the UAE the world leading nation," added HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer.

This undertaking is the latest development in Johnson Controls' ongoing commitment to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places, and the planet. Johnson Controls will draw on its unrivalled expertise in areas such as environmental footprint minimization and OpenBlue healthy building solutions to fulfil DEWA's bold eco targets for its new headquarters.

Commenting on the announcement, Johnson Controls Chairman and CEO George Oliver, said: "As a leader and pioneer in sustainability, Johnson Controls is proud to partner with DEWA and Microsoft on the implementation of the smartest net zero-energy government building in the world. This project clearly demonstrates how our OpenBlue platform is accelerating the path to net zero, driving green goals and reducing our customers` carbon footprint, in addition to our own."

While Ghantoot Group is in charge of the construction work of the building, Moro Hub will support DEWA to implement the latest in IoT, cybersecurity, digital twin technologies, AI, and smart building management solutions from Johnson Controls and Microsoft. Through these innovative technologies, Al-Shera'a is expected to utilise up to 50% less water than comparable buildings.

Sayed Hashish, General Manager at Microsoft UAE, explained "Our newest partnership with Johnson Controls and DEWA reflects the UAE's drive to bring together public and private entities to further its ambitious sustainability agenda. We are thrilled to be part of this monumental project and look forward to providing the necessary expertise and cloud capacity through our latest AI solutions and local data centres that will support the UAE's drive to achieve 50% of its energy capacity needs through clean energy sources by 2050."

Al-Shera'a is expected to be ready by 2023 and it will feature an array of artificial intelligence solutions across systems and spaces, including a digital concierge for every employee and visitor. Comprising 15 floors, a basement, and a four-story car park, the building will offer capabilities to accommodate an onsite presence of over 5,000 people.

DEWA's new headquarters are designed for a platinum rating by LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) and a silver rating from the WELL Building Standard. DEWA is also expected to announce two more phases to implement work on the Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence and the photovoltaic solar systems for the building.

About Johnson Controls:

At Johnson Controls ( NYSE:JCI, Financial) we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

With a history of more than 135 years of innovation, Johnson Controls delivers the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through its comprehensive digital offering OpenBlue. With a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world`s largest portfolio of building technology, software as well as service solutions with some of the most trusted names in the industry. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

About Moro Hub

Moro Hub is a digital transformation service provider with a diversified portfolio offering cloud and hosting, digital services, cybersecurity, Smart Cities and IoT services along with professional and managed services.

Being a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and a Dubai 10X enabler, Moro Hub brings together the best of both worlds with deep local expertise and backed by an international consortium of partners SAP, Dell, EY, Avaya, VMware, Cisco, Alibaba Cloud, NetApp, HPE, Huawei and many others to offer leading-edge services.

Moro Hub is a highly secured digital data hub holding elite certifications such as ISO 9001:2008, ISO 27001, ISO 27017 (Information Security Management System - Cloud Service Provider), ISO/IEC 20000-1: 2018, Cloud Security Alliance STAR and DESC Compliance – CSP standard certification. Moro Hub owns state-of-the-art Data Centre facilities, all 3 of them are a Tier-III uptime institute certified and 2 of them are Solar-Powered Green Data Centres.

For further information, please visit http://www.morohub.com

About Microsoft

Microsoft enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dewa-appoints-ghantoot-group-moro-hub-johnson-controls-and-microsoft-to-implement-the-latest-technologies-at-its-new-al-sheraa-headquarters-301323252.html

SOURCE Johnson Controls International plc