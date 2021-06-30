DEWA appoints Ghantoot Group, Moro Hub, Johnson Controls and Microsoft to implement the latest technologies at its new Al Shera'a headquarters

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

DEWA appoints Ghantoot Group, Moro Hub, Johnson Controls and Microsoft to implement the latest technologies at its new Al Shera'a headquarters

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

- Partnership enhances the tallest, largest and smartest net zero-energy government building with net zero carbon emissions in the world

- New building will have sustainability at its core and includes an array of artificial intelligence (AI) and smart building solutions

PR Newswire

CORK, Ireland and DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 30, 2021

CORK, Ireland and DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has appointed a consortium led by Moro Hub (Data Hub Integrated Solutions LLC), a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of DEWA, Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings and Microsoft, to implement the latest digital twin technologies, the Internet of Things, cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, and smart building management solutions in DEWA's new headquarters, called Al Shera'a (Arabic for sail). Al Shera'a will be the tallest, largest, and smartest government Net Zero Energy Building with net zero carbon emission in the world. The total energy used in the building during a year will be equal to or less than the energy produced on-site.

This project clearly demonstrates how our OpenBlue platform is accelerating the path to net zero

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, said that this partnership supports DEWA's work to establish a global benchmark for buildings that achieve a balance between development and the environment. This is done by monitoring the energy efficiency and space performance using central artificial intelligence. This helps with remote diagnostics, predictive maintenance, compliance monitoring, and advanced risk assessments.

"We work in alignment with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai a global centre for clean energy and green economy. DEWA adopts the latest disruptive solutions and Fourth Industrial Revolution applications at Al Shera'a. This supports our vision to become a globally leading sustainable, innovative corporation. This also protects the right of future generations to live in a clean, healthy and safe environment. This also supports the UAE Centennial 2071 to make the UAE the world leading nation," added HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer.

This undertaking is the latest development in Johnson Controls' ongoing commitment to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places, and the planet. Johnson Controls will draw on its unrivalled expertise in areas such as environmental footprint minimization and OpenBlue healthy building solutions to fulfil DEWA's bold eco targets for its new headquarters.

Commenting on the announcement, Johnson Controls Chairman and CEO George Oliver, said: "As a leader and pioneer in sustainability, Johnson Controls is proud to partner with DEWA and Microsoft on the implementation of the smartest net zero-energy government building in the world. This project clearly demonstrates how our OpenBlue platform is accelerating the path to net zero, driving green goals and reducing our customers` carbon footprint, in addition to our own."

While Ghantoot Group is in charge of the construction work of the building, Moro Hub will support DEWA to implement the latest in IoT, cybersecurity, digital twin technologies, AI, and smart building management solutions from Johnson Controls and Microsoft. Through these innovative technologies, Al-Shera'a is expected to utilise up to 50% less water than comparable buildings.

Sayed Hashish, General Manager at Microsoft UAE, explained "Our newest partnership with Johnson Controls and DEWA reflects the UAE's drive to bring together public and private entities to further its ambitious sustainability agenda. We are thrilled to be part of this monumental project and look forward to providing the necessary expertise and cloud capacity through our latest AI solutions and local data centres that will support the UAE's drive to achieve 50% of its energy capacity needs through clean energy sources by 2050."

Al-Shera'a is expected to be ready by 2023 and it will feature an array of artificial intelligence solutions across systems and spaces, including a digital concierge for every employee and visitor. Comprising 15 floors, a basement, and a four-story car park, the building will offer capabilities to accommodate an onsite presence of over 5,000 people.

DEWA's new headquarters are designed for a platinum rating by LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) and a silver rating from the WELL Building Standard. DEWA is also expected to announce two more phases to implement work on the Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence and the photovoltaic solar systems for the building.

About Johnson Controls:

At Johnson Controls (

NYSE:JCI, Financial) we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

With a history of more than 135 years of innovation, Johnson Controls delivers the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through its comprehensive digital offering OpenBlue. With a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world`s largest portfolio of building technology, software as well as service solutions with some of the most trusted names in the industry. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

About Moro Hub

Moro Hub is a digital transformation service provider with a diversified portfolio offering cloud and hosting, digital services, cybersecurity, Smart Cities and IoT services along with professional and managed services.

Being a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and a Dubai 10X enabler, Moro Hub brings together the best of both worlds with deep local expertise and backed by an international consortium of partners SAP, Dell, EY, Avaya, VMware, Cisco, Alibaba Cloud, NetApp, HPE, Huawei and many others to offer leading-edge services.

Moro Hub is a highly secured digital data hub holding elite certifications such as ISO 9001:2008, ISO 27001, ISO 27017 (Information Security Management System - Cloud Service Provider), ISO/IEC 20000-1: 2018, Cloud Security Alliance STAR and DESC Compliance – CSP standard certification. Moro Hub owns state-of-the-art Data Centre facilities, all 3 of them are a Tier-III uptime institute certified and 2 of them are Solar-Powered Green Data Centres.

For further information, please visit http://www.morohub.com

About Microsoft

Microsoft enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

INVESTOR CONTACTS:


MEDIA CONTACTS:




Antonella Franzen


Chaz Bickers

Direct: 609.720.4665


Direct: 224.307.0655

Email: [email protected]


Email: [email protected]




Ryan Edelman


Michael Isaac

Direct: 609.720.4545


Direct: +41 52 6330374

Email: [email protected]


Email: [email protected]

Johnson_Controls_Al_Sheraa_Building.jpg

johnson_controls_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CG29364&sd=2021-06-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dewa-appoints-ghantoot-group-moro-hub-johnson-controls-and-microsoft-to-implement-the-latest-technologies-at-its-new-al-sheraa-headquarters-301323252.html

SOURCE Johnson Controls International plc

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG29364&Transmission_Id=202106301023PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG29364&DateId=20210630
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment