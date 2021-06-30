GoDaddy Venture Forward Partners with Mastercard's City Possible Initiative

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

GoDaddy Venture Forward Partners with Mastercard's City Possible Initiative

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

Partnership to foster inclusive entrepreneurship and economic development across the country

PR Newswire

TEMPE, Ariz., June 30, 2021

TEMPE, Ariz., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), the company that empowers everyday entrepreneurs, announced today that GoDaddy Venture Forward, a multiyear research effort to quantify the impact online microbusinesses have on their local economies, has partnered with Mastercard's [NYSE: MA] City Possible program, a partnership and co-creation initiative that brings cities, companies and communities together to identify common challenges and co-develop solutions that advance inclusive and sustainable development.

The partnership will grant City Possible members access to GoDaddy's Venture Forward data* through the Mastercard City Insights Digital Marketplace. Since 2018, GoDaddy has analyzed the economic impact of the 20 million microbusinesses its customers have created across the country and has looked at data from over 30,000+ zip codes, 3,000+ counties and 900+ city regions. GoDaddy's Venture Forward data has revealed the outsized economic impact of everyday entrepreneurs and laid the groundwork for policy makers and elected officials to build stronger, more inclusive local economies.

"Venture Forward is empowering local governments and economic developers with the data and insights they need to better support the microbusinesses in their communities and the people behind them," said Alexandra Rosen, Director of Venture Forward at GoDaddy. "Joining Mastercard's City Possible initiative allows us to better connect with companies, municipalities and communities with aligned goals, and most importantly, to build awareness for the economic impact microbusinesses make in communities throughout the United States."

"We are thrilled to share GoDaddy's important research with our global network of cities and partner members," said Miguel Gamino, Executive Vice President, Enterprise Partnerships and Head of Global Cities, at Mastercard. "Leaders from cities, businesses and academics are working to create and pilot innovative solutions that promote inclusive entrepreneurship and economic development in communities. Including GoDaddy's Venture Forward research brings us one step closer in achieving that goal."

Venture Forward's mission is to bring into focus the benefits of building a more inclusive economy for communities by providing valuable information on the impact of microbusinesses, which are often too small or too new to show up in traditional methods of capturing economic data. The Venture Forward research is available to download and to explore with data visualization tools at www.godaddy.com/ventureforward.

*GoDaddy's Venture Forward data is aggregated and anonymized in accordance with applicable data protection and privacy laws.

About GoDaddy
GoDaddy is empowering everyday entrepreneurs around the world by providing all of the help and tools to succeed online. GoDaddy is the place people come to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers, sell their products and services, and manage their work. Our mission is to give our customers the tools, insights and the people to transform their ideas and personal initiative into success. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com.

About Mastercard
Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all. www.mastercard.com

Source: GoDaddy Inc.

GoDaddy_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA28543&sd=2021-06-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/godaddy-venture-forward-partners-with-mastercards-city-possible-initiative-301323293.html

SOURCE GoDaddy Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA28543&Transmission_Id=202106301100PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA28543&DateId=20210630
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment