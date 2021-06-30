HOKA ONE ONE® Strengthens Product Team with Senior Director Hires

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

HOKA ONE ONE® Strengthens Product Team with Senior Director Hires

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

The innovative brand announces new leadership in footwear design and its fast-growing apparel division.

PR Newswire

GOLETA, Calif., June 30, 2021

GOLETA, Calif., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HOKA ONE ONE®, a division of Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK), announces the hiring of two key leadership positions on the product team. The new Senior Directors in footwear design and apparel will continue the brand's mission to create groundbreaking, innovative performance products that challenge the industry status quo and empower all athletes to feel like they can fly.

HOKA_Farther_Together_Pack.jpg

Evie Moe has been hired as the brand's first Senior Director of Apparel. With 20 years of experience in apparel, ranging from performance running to lifestyle and swimwear, she brings a consumer-centric approach to apparel, inspired by her extensive travels. Moe most recently served as the Vice President of Design at Cotopaxi, where she led the team designing sustainably minded apparel and packs. Prior to Cotopaxi, she held a variety of roles at New Balance, including leading the global design team for men's and women's performance and lifestyle apparel categories, which saw significant growth during her tenure.

Moe has also worked as a designer at lucy Activewear and Perry Ellis International, and holds a B.S. in Apparel Design from Oregon State University. She takes the helm of the fast-growing HOKA apparel division, which launched in March 2020 and has produced premium performance athletic and lifestyle wear to support athletes from race to recovery.

Matt Raskhas been hired as the Senior Director of Footwear Design, bringing significant design and creative leadership experience to the HOKA footwear team. He has served as Senior Creative Director for the Running and Outdoor divisions at Under Armour, Lead Designer at Smith Optics, and Senior Designer at Nike. Rask was also the Owner and Principal of Jackelope Studios, where he developed creative and design solutions for Patagonia, Black Diamond, Nike, Oakley, Keen and Anon.

Over his two decades in the outdoor and athletic industry, Rask has demonstrated a unique talent for ideating unconventional, leading-edge creative solutions. He earned his B.A. in Industrial Design from Art Center College of Design.

"In our first decade as a brand, HOKA footwear – and more recently, HOKA apparel – has already made us reimagine what products can do, how they can look, and most importantly, how they can perform and feel. The challenge for HOKA going forward is: now that we've already changed the game, how do we continue to innovate, push the envelope, and provide groundbreaking solutions for athletes?" said Gretchen Weimer, Vice President of Product at HOKA ONE ONE. "Evie and Matt are both uniquely suited to meet this challenge, and to lead HOKA into its next chapter. They both bring a wealth of experience and a track record of creative, innovative problem-solving that will make them tremendous assets to our mission of empowering all athletes to fly. We are thrilled to add them to the team."

About HOKA ONE ONE® 

HOKA ONE ONE® is one of the fastest-growing performance footwear and apparel brands in history. Conceived in the mountains, HOKA footwear delivers an unprecedented combination of enhanced cushioning and support for a uniquely smooth ride. Every day, HOKA pushes the innovation and design of its footwear and apparel by teaming up with a deep roster of world champions, taste makers and everyday athletes. From finish lines to everyday life, HOKA fans love the brand for its bold and unexpected approach, and its belief in the power of humanity to create change for a better world. HOKA empowers a world of athletes to fly over the earth. For more information, visit hokaoneone.com or follow @hokaoneone. #TimeToFly 

About Deckers Brands

Deckers Brands is a global leader in designing, marketing and distributing innovative footwear, apparel and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The Company's portfolio of brands includes UGG®, KOOLABURRA®, HOKA ONE ONE®, Teva®, and Sanuk®. Deckers Brands products are sold in more than 50 countries and territories through select department and specialty stores, Company-owned and operated retail stores, and select online stores, including Company-owned websites. Deckers Brands has over 40 years of history building niche footwear brands into lifestyle market leaders attracting millions of loyal consumers globally. For more information, please visit www.deckers.com.  

HOKA ONE ONE Media Contacts 
Miranda Young 
HOKA Global Brand Communications – PR  
[email protected]

Gordon Wright 
Outside PR 
[email protected]

Farial Moss 
Azione PR 
[email protected]

hoka_one_one___logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA28550&sd=2021-06-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hoka-one-one-strengthens-product-team-with-senior-director-hires-301323229.html

SOURCE HOKA ONE ONE

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA28550&Transmission_Id=202106301000PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA28550&DateId=20210630
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment