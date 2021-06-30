Novamind Launches Psychedelic Therapy Frontiers Podcast

Aimed at an audience of psychedelic medicine researchers and clinicians

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Novamind Inc. (CSE:NM)(OTC PINK:NVMDF)(FSE:HN2) ("Novamind" or the "Company"), a leading mental health company specialized in psychedelic medicine, today announced the launch of the Psychedelic Therapy Frontiers podcast (the "Podcast"). Aimed at an audience of psychedelic medicine researchers and clinicians, the Podcast is a blend of conversation-driven education and information. It is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, iHeartRadio and Google Podcasts.

The Podcast is hosted by Novamind's Dr. Stephen Thayer, Clinical Director, Education & Training and Dr. Reid Robison, Chief Medical Officer. Weekly Podcast episodes feature conversations between Dr. Thayer and Dr. Robison about issues that are of special interest to the psychedelic medicine and research community. The hosts are often joined by their peers in mental healthcare or clinical research. Discussions cover topics including the practice of effective and ethical psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy, trip-sitting, harm-reduction, equitable access to care, and more.

Responding to unprecedented levels of interest from mental health professionals, the launch of the Podcast is one of several planned initiatives from Novamind's Education & Training division, lead by Dr. Thayer. These training programs will leverage therapy protocols in development at Novamind, expanding access to innovative treatment for conditions including eating disorders, depression, cancer-related depression and end-of-life anxiety.

Dr. Thayer has over 10 years of experience teaching and training mental health professionals in both university and clinical settings. He also received specialized training in treating combat trauma during his service as a U.S. Air Force psychologist and has helped thousands of patients suffering from a wide range of mental health conditions as a private practitioner.

"Psychedelics are the next frontier of psychiatric medicine, and we're helping professionals learn more about our specialized practice with actionable information. The need for specialized tools in mental healthcare has never been greater," said Dr. Thayer.

As co-host of the Podcast, Dr. Reid Robison, a board-certified psychiatrist, brings a depth of clinical experience. He is adjunct faculty at the University of Utah, founder of the Polizzi Free Clinic, and was voted "Best Psychiatrist in Utah" in 2020. Over the past decade, Dr. Robison has led over 200 clinical trials in neuropsychiatry. Notably, he served as Coordinating Investigator for the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS) MDMA-assisted psychotherapy study of eating disorders. As an early adopter and researcher of ketamine in psychiatry, Dr. Robison has facilitated thousands of ketamine and SpravatoTM sessions and has trained countless clinicians in ketamine-assisted psychotherapy.

"As evidence continues to grow in support of the healing potential of psychedelic therapies, we're seeing not only a dramatic shift in public opinion but also a strong interest by clinicians in learning how to best incorporate psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy into their mental health practices," said Dr. Robison. "Psychedelic Therapy Frontiers is a way of openly sharing what we've learned about working with psychedelic medicines, intending to expand access to these treatment modalities for healing and growth."

