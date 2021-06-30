Cantech Holdings, Inc. Announces Completion of Required Documentation for Their Pink Sheet Current Listing With OTC Markets

PR Newswire

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantech Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: BSSP) (the "Company") is pleased to announce they have completed all preparations of its filing for their current up-listing to pink sheet current with OTC Markets.

All documentation including financial statements and the required legal opinion are completed, and all fees have been paid in accordance with OTC Markets procedures. Upon allowance by the OTCIQ system, the filing shall immediately be uploaded for its anticipated up-listing approval.

The Company has also recently updated its corporate profile on the OTCIQ system and has filed for its transfer agent verification.

Cantech Holding Inc. is currently in discussions with potential merger/acquisition candidates and plans to update shareholders on any progress, as the Company continues to build itself as a diversified holding company.

About Cantech Holding Inc.

Cantech Holding, Inc. has historically been engaged in the development of groundbreaking technologies related to the medical and pharmaceutical industries. The Company plans on refocusing their energies into industries showing exponential growth by acquiring operating assets that will allow for growth and diversification, while also increasing shareholder value.

Safe Harbor

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Cantech Holding Inc., its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Cantech Holding Inc.'s ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Cantech Holding Inc.'s filings with OTC Markets and the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Public Relations and Shareholder Information

Joseph M. Vazquez III

Tel: (888) 242-1113

Email: [email protected]

