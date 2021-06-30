UCASU acquires Historical Landmark Property Rufus Rose House in Downtown Atlanta

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UC Asset LP (OTCQX: UCASU) announces the company went under contract on the Rufus Rose House, the oldest historical building and cherished landmark in downtown Atlanta, for a consideration of $1.65 million. The acquisition was performed through UCASU's wholly-owned subsidiary, Atlanta Landsight LLC.

The Rufus Rose House is one of the oldest buildings in metropolitan Atlanta, and currently the only standing Victorian mansion in the central district. Known as the "Rose on Peachtree", the property is a late Victorian Queen Anne style home built in 1901 and nestled in the heart of the city. The stunning image of the late Victorian red-brick house stands out against a backdrop of modern steel-concrete skyscrapers on Atlanta's busiest and most famous street, Peachtree Rd. The refurbished Rose on Peachtree is posed to attract the attention of the 50-60 million visitors/tourists to Atlanta every year.

Named after its builder, Dr. Rufus Mathewson Rose (1836-1910), who some people believe is the true founder of famous whiskey brand Four Roses, the house boasts the original architecture by Emil Charles Seiz. The 5200 square foot Rose house has five bedrooms, three baths and 7-9 fireplaces. It was commissioned as a museum by the Atlanta History Center up until 1998, containing furniture belonging to Margaret Mitchell(the renowned author of "Gone with Wind"), and the throne of Ethiopian Emperor Haile Selassie among other historical pieces.

Rufus Rose house is listed on the National Register of Historic Places (since 1977) and is designated as a Landmark Building Exterior (since 1989) by the City of Atlanta.

UCASU plans to fully refurbish and restore the Rose on Peachtree to preserve its historic legacy, and to work alongside city leaders and influencers to promote the diverse and socially inclusive future of Atlanta. Atlanta claims the 10th largest economy in the country; 18th in the world with an estimated gross domestic product of over $324 billion dollars. The airport of Atlanta is the busiest airport in the world, hosting over 110.5 million travelers per year, with 50-60 million identified as visitors to the city.

"We have been engaging the previous owner for months and are very happy we finally reached a price acceptable to both parties." Says Greg Bankston, managing partner of UCASU. The building was last sold at $1 million in 2019, and was asked for $2.5 million in early 2020.

