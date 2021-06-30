Oncology Pharma, Inc. is Entering Into the Next Phase of its Growth and Expansion Phase

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTC PINK:ONPH) Oncology Pharma, Inc. (the "Company") is developing a program to establish the use of its license utilizing NR2F6 agonists and antagonists coupled with the proprietary drug delivery systems in the treatment of various disorders including human pancreatic cancer and colon cancer. The work the Company is contracting to conduct is intended to do pre-clinical trials leading into seeking FDA approval for the combined efforts. Our team of industry experts and advisors have the expertise to lead the Company to efficiently conduct this next phase of development.

The developing program will allow Oncology Pharma to begin its own path towards producing proprietary intellectual property, for the pursuit and development of new therapies. The Company's established portfolio of licensing agreements is expected to allow the company the ability to develop its own innovations to stand out amongst its peers.

ABOUT ONCOLOGY PHARMA, INC.

ONCOLOGY PHARMA, INC. (OTC PINK:ONPH) (the 'Company') is currently engaging in research and development of therapeutics for oncology and prides itself for having a world-class Advisory Board that keeps the Company in the forefront of developing technologies in cancer research, biotechnology, and healthcare.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain of the matters discussed in this announcement contain forward-looking statements that involve material risks to and uncertainties in the Company's business that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. Such risks and uncertainties include risks related to licensing arrangements and joint ventures, including the need to negotiate the definitive agreements for the relationships; possible failure to realize anticipated benefits of business relationships; and, costs of providing funding to these business relationships. Other risks and uncertainties relating to the Company include, among other things, current negative operating cash flows and a need for additional funding to finance our operating plan; the terms of any further financing, which may be highly dilutive and may include onerous terms; unexpected costs and operating deficits, and lower than expected sales and revenues; uncertain willingness and ability of customers to adopt new technologies and other factors that may affect further market acceptance; adverse economic conditions; adverse results of any legal proceedings; the volatility of our operating results and financial condition; inability to attract or retain qualified senior management personnel, including sales and marketing personnel; our ability to establish and maintain the proprietary nature of our technology through the patent process, as well as our ability to possibly license from others patents and patent applications necessary to develop products; the Company's ability to implement its long range business plan for various applications of its technology; the Company's ability to enter into agreements with any necessary marketing and/or distribution partners and with any strategic or joint venture partners; the impact of competition; the obtaining and maintenance of any necessary regulatory clearances applicable to applications of the Company's technology; management of growth; and, other risks and uncertainties. This is not a solicitation to buy or sell securities and does not purport to be an analysis of the Company's financial position.

CONTACT:

For additional information, please contact the Oncology Pharma at:

One Sansome Street, Suite 3500

San Francisco, CA 94104

Phone: 415-869-1038

Fax: 415-946-8801

website: www.oncology-pharma.com

email: [email protected]

