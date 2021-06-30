Sandvik receives SEK 140 million of mining BEV orders in June

PR Newswire

SANDVIKEN, Sweden, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik received orders for battery-electric mining vehicles (BEVs) amounting to about SEK 140 million in June, marking Sandvik's highest ever order intake for mining BEVs in a single month. In addition, commitments for battery-as-a-service (BaaS) contracts have also been secured.

The BEV orders from Canadian mining customers included seven Sandvik Z50 50-ton underground haul trucks and two Sandvik LH518B 18-ton loaders. The strong order momentum comes on the back of successful trials at customer sites, with Sandvik's BEVs meeting the rigorous performance requirements set out.

"I am pleased to see the high interest among customers in our battery-electric offering, and these orders underpin commitment to a more sustainable mining future," says Henrik Ager, President of business area Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions.

