Focus Financial Partners Announces Second Investor Day

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jun 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that it will hold its second Investor Day for the investment community on Thursday, December 9, 2021, beginning at approximately 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Discussion topics will include the Company's current business, competitive positioning and financial performance, as well as its growth strategy and long-term targets. The event will feature presentations by Focus' management team and include certain of its partner firms. Additional details on the event will be made available in the 2021 fourth quarter.

A live video webcast, as well as related presentation materials, will be available through the Investor Relations section of Focus' website, www.focusfinancialpartners.com. For those unable to join the live video webcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website at the same address.

About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) is a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational independence, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit www.focusfinancialpartners.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect Focus' current views with respect to certain current and future events. These forward-looking statements are and will be, subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to Focus' operations and business environment, including, without limitation, uncertainty surrounding the current COVID-19 pandemic, which may cause future events to be materially different from these forward-looking statements or anything implied therein. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Focus on the date of this release. Focus does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any statements expressed or implied therein will not be realized. Additional information on risk factors that could affect Focus may be found in Focus' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor and Media Contact

Tina Madon
Senior Vice President
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Focus Financial Partners
P: +1-646-813-2909
[email protected]

SOURCE: Focus Financial Partners



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/653708/Focus-Financial-Partners-Announces-Second-Investor-Day

