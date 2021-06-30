Elvis Has Returned…To Streaming; Cinedigm Partners with Elvis Presley Enterprises to Launch The Elvis Presley Channel

The New Service Will Exclusively Stream Elvis Film and Television Programming Along with Other Music Documentaries and Movies from the World's Most Influential Rock ‘N Roll Artists

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Elvis has re-entered the building through a new streaming deal with Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), in partnership with Elvis Presley Enterprises. Cinedigm, the leading independent streaming company that serves enthusiastic fan bases, announced today the upcoming launch of an exclusive ad-supported (AVOD) and linear streaming service, The Elvis Presley Channel. The Elvis Presley Channel will be comprised of Elvis Presley archival content and specials, as well as musical content from some of the most influential rock ‘n roll artists that inspired the music industry.

Expected to launch early 2022, Cinedigm is planning to make The Elvis Presley Channel available in the United States and Canada for linear and AVOD platforms on connected TVs, digital set-top boxes, media-streaming devices and the web. Cinedigm plans to distribute the programming across the broader OTT landscape to its vast network of leading distribution partners in the streaming space including Samsung, Pluto, Roku, Hulu, Amazon, Tubi and many more.

"There are few individuals more iconic than Elvis Presley, he transcends time, genre and medium," said Erick Opeka, President of Cinedigm Digital Networks. "The opportunity to build a branded channel around Elvis opens up streaming possibilities to an entirely new demographic in the fastest-growing segment of the ad-supported business. The channel will allow a whole new audience to experience Elvis, while also giving his fans a more in-depth look at their idol."

"We are thrilled to partner with Cinedigm to launch The Elvis Presley Channel," said Marc Rosen, President, Entertainment, Authentic Brands Group (ABG), which owns Elvis Presley Enterprises. "The Elvis fandom is incredibly passionate, and Cinedigm is best-in-class when it comes to serving fervent fan bases."

The launch of The Elvis Presley Channel continues Cinedigm's expansion into the legacy icon space which began last year through the extremely successful launch of The Bob Ross Channel. Showcasing memorable moments and incredible paintings from the long-running public television series, the channel features over 350 classic episodes and delivers hours of quality entertainment that offers enjoyment to the whole family.

Cinedigm plans to feature continual Elvis programming with exclusive specials and documentaries including Singer Presents…Elvis (the '68 Comeback Special), Elvis Aloha from Hawaii Via Satellite and Elvis by the Presleys on The Elvis Presley Channel. Additionally, Cinedigm is planning to tap into the archives of legends such as Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison and more. Many of music's most iconic locations will be on display, with specials highlighting impact cities like Memphis that helped shape rock ‘n' roll, as well as general music documentaries. The new channel will provide viewers an intimate view into the artist that defined a generation with exclusive films, specials, and documentaries. The Elvis Presley Channel will also give fans a chance to watch rare home footage from the Graceland Archives.

The deal was negotiated by Josh Thomashow, Executive Director of Acquisitions at Cinedigm, and Andrew O. Miller on behalf of Authentic Brands Group (ABG).

ABOUT ELVIS PRESLEY

Elvis Presley is one of the most influential pop culture figures of the 20th century. Often referred to as the "King of Rock ‘n' Roll," Elvis' commanding voice and charismatic stage presence unleashed a musical and cultural revolution that changed the world. Over the course of his extraordinary career, Elvis was nominated for 14 Grammy Awards (3 wins), sold over 1 billion records worldwide, received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and was named "One of the Ten Outstanding Young Men of the Nation" by the United States Jaycees, as well as the 2018 recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom. In addition to his musical accolades, Elvis starred in 33 films and made numerous television appearances.

More than 60 years after his global debut, Elvis' legacy is stronger than ever. His life and music have inspired countless hit musicals, movies and TV series', fiction and non-fiction books, musical covers, and commercial endorsements, as well as a robust merchandise program spanning collectibles and fashion collaborations. An enduring symbol of "The King of Rock ‘n' Roll's" stardom, Graceland, Elvis' Memphis home, is the second most-visited home in the United States after the White House, drawing over 600,000 visitors annually and tens of thousands of fans for its Elvis Week celebration. With more than 15 million fans across social media and a growing multimedia presence, the "King of Rock ‘n' Roll" continues to inspire today's most influential musicians, designers, entertainers, and social influencers and captivate audiences around the world.

ABOUT CINEDIGM

For more than twenty years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, technology and retail companies. For more information, visit http://www.cinedigm.com/.

Cinedigm uses, and will continue to use, its website, press releases, SEC filings, and various social media channels, including Twitter (https://twitter.com/cinedigm), LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/cinedigm/), Facebook (https://facebook.com/Cinedigm), StockTwits (https://stocktwits.com/CinedigmCorp) and the Company website (www.cinedigm.com) as additional means of disclosing public information to investors, the media and others interested in the Company. It is possible that certain information that the Company posts on its website, disseminated in press releases, SEC filings, and on social media could be deemed to be material information, and the Company encourages investors, the media and others interested in the Company to review the business and financial information that the Company posts on its website, disseminates in press releases, SEC filings and on the social media channels identified above, as such information could be deemed to be material information.

