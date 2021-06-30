Thermic Science Receives its First North American Shipment of Thermic Infrared Heating Paint for Manufacturing the First Batch of North American Made Thermic Infrared Portable Heaters for Retail Consumer Sales and Distribution Across North America, Confir

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Thermic Science International Corporation, formerly known as Omnicanna Health Solutions, Inc. aka ENDOCAN CORP. (WKN: A1W61J, ISIN: US29271J1097, OTC PINK:ENDO), is pleased to announce that the first shipment of the Thermic Infrared Heating Paint has cleared North American Customs and Border Services and has been recently received in North America to begin North American manufacturing of the advanced low-cost Thermic Infrared Heating Systems and Thermic Infrared Portable Heater product lines.

The Company has North America manufacturing locations and components distributors already in place to begin manufacturing, assembly, and testing its advanced low-cost Thermic Infrared heating systems for the North American market. The revolutionary low-cost Thermic Infrared heating system that can change your life, the environment, and your pocketbook. Thermic Science Infrared Advanced Heating System is powerful and environmentally friendly, with several advanced infrared ecological benefits. Our low-cost North American manufacturing is key to managing any large scale North American consumer or business demand and/or distribution needs.

"Now this is traction! North American Customs and Border Clearance, North American manufacturing, certification, and distribution, Made in North America, we will tag each SKU accordingly. We expect the first units to be produced next month, fully tested and ready for test marketing and approvals. Just as we stated; Step by Step progress and we are here!



Now that we got this Major Step taken care of safe and sound in our hands, we can shift our main focus back on our Cannabis Science Acquisition while we build these Thermic portable heaters in the background!

Again, as I stated before and now we are showing the Fruits of our step by step labor and patience with the process; We are extremely pleased with the progress we have made in Thermic Science on multiple fronts, the CSi acquisition, the Thermic Acquisition, the Litcoat acquisition, and now bringing in the Thermic Infrared Heating Paint and Litcoat Electroluminescent paint for consumer sales and installation in North America.

We will now begin manufacturing the made in North American Thermic heater prototypes in our North American facilities while continuing building prototypes in our Europe facilities, this allows us the advance our R&D success and commercialize much faster in North America, when manufactured in North America. We have already been contacted by several interested parties who we would like to become our first Thermic Infrared Heating Distributors, Manufacturers, Installers, Franchise Owners, Territory Owners, and start to sell the products here in North America.

All the keys to the Thermic Science success, bringing in our first batch of Thermic Science products into North America is a groundbreaking milestone, of course we know. However, we are focused on first sales and installations in North America, that is the obvious target. We already have several Thermic Infrared Portable Heater sales and installations lined up for when we begin in North America so it's game on!" stated, Thermic Science President & CEO Mr. Raymond C. Dabney.

Advanced Thermic Infrared heat designed for all businesses and consumers that need/want a state-of-the-art low-cost Infrared heating system. Thermic paint even holds a world record: It is the Infrared heating system with the lowest power consumption needed to heat with a constant temperature. Large sized Infrared heaters on low temperature on walls and ceilings are the future' More than 50% of the required heat load can be saved with an efficient layout and intelligent control of the Thermic infrared heating system.

Advanced Thermic Infrared Heating technology for businesses has such immense cost savings is something special for long-term leasing and building owners, designed to cut costs and boost spending power for every location you have, immediately. With our professional installation you can retrofit your building/house/location with the advanced state of the art low-cost money saving Thermic Infrared Heating Systems with ideal use in office towers, manufacturing plants, apartment buildings, single and multi-housing developments, consumer and wholesale retail locations and showrooms, sporting arenas, hotels, casinos, resorts and much more.

The North American power and heating Industry is vast in size and need, and is barren in consumer cost-savings, easy access, heating solutions with virtually no competition, ideal market conditions for the Thermic Infrared Heating Systems to expand consumer and business heating access everywhere and improve the power consumption ratios for our environment using much less Watts for much more heating power.



Thermic Science is committed to make this change available to everyone, for our Environment, for the costs savings, for the job opportunities, and to increase our combined spending power. The Company has committed to several targeted media outlets in North America to spread the word about this revolutionary game changing Thermic Infrared heating power while helping Thermic Science to become a North American household Brand name.

Cannabis Science Inc. Acquisition:

(formerly Cannabis Science (OTC: CBIS) WKN: A0RM6Z / ISIN: US1376481016)



*** YOU NEED TO DO NOTHING. PERIOD. ALL CANNABIS SCIENCE SHAREHOLDERS ARE RECORDED AND ACCOUNTED BY THE SEC. EVERY SINGLE SHAREHOLDER. VERIFIED.

*** We all are good for timing so no stress for any of us! Fortunately, its good news for all of us and we are all excited that the actual Cannabis Science share exchange is underway (in the middle of it all anyways) and we are still making sure no one is missed!

Best part is you need to do nothing now to get your Thermic Science shares, everything will be Semi-Automatic and publicly reported. You will be informed every step of the way! You are good with your CSi shares as long as you know where they are even if they have a number beside it now, I hope it's a BIG Number. Best part is we have Successfully progressed everything to this last step at the Exchange!

Your account will be setup up for you at the Signature Stock Transfer (The Thermic Science Transfer agent) when your CSi shares are ready to be transferred into Thermic Science Class A shares. This is the Class of shares that we added to accommodate the share exchange including your Loyalty gift.

*** ENDO/CSi-FR Investment Calls

1. We are still issuing the first batch of CSi-FR shares now.

2. First batch CSi-FR shares expected to be completed this week.

3. Some of the Shareholders have purchased 'twice' is ok.

4. June 15th was the closing date for everyone to contact us.

5. After June 15th we will continue discussions until last person is contacted.



*** So, now is the Time! Everyone we missed, or got a re-book email from me, no email, and/or missed emails, missed calls you name it, no one will be missed. We will discuss your CSi-FR Investment opp.



*** Please go ahead and send me an email and explain your situation, we are flexible. Give me a couple times that work for you for our call, and we will put you in my calendar and I will call you Directly!

[email protected]

I will be changing my schedule to accommodate and spread out the timing better so we can accomplish more while still discussing your CSi-FR opportunity, amounts, pricing, paperwork and timing.

We are all on pins and needles waiting on these last steps, so Congrats!

We are Finally here, so let us enjoy this Historical Moment!

So many good things happening for us right now. This is outstanding progress, and it is compounding quickly, just like CSi, The Hempery, Thermic Heat, and Litcoat! National TV, here we come!

About Thermic Science International (TSi)

Thermic Science International Corporation (OTC: ENDO) has recently acquired Cannabis Science Inc., (CSi-EDP), Thermic Coating Systems Ltd. (UK), and now, Litcoat Electroluminescent Paint Systems. The Company has voted to change its name to Thermic Science International. The firm is being coined the newest North American Entrepreneurial SPAC. Targeting the creation of a very strong corporate conglomerate SPAC themed CSi-EDP "Bringing it All Together" just as laid-out in the Harvard Award winning Cannabis Science CSi-EDP, as presented for the past four years in a row at the Harvard GHC Summit. A conglomerate SPAC Group designed to bring affordable and free education, traditional and entrepreneurial job creation, and cannabinoid drug development internationally.

About Omnicanna Health Solutions, Inc.

Thermic Science FKA… Omnicanna Health Solutions, Inc. is currently developing new natural hemp-based products based on innovative formulations to utilize the unique and potent benefits of the hemp plant. Medicinal properties of hemp have been known and applied for thousands of years. With the aid of scientific research, Omnicanna Health Solutions is translating such knowledge into development of effective hemp formulation-based health and wellness solutions as well as cosmeceutical, nutraceutical, and food brands throughout the world. The Company's health and wellness, nutritional, and cosmetics lines will address personal needs and will evolve with the introduction of new formulations and products, advancing the Company within the expanding multibillion-dollar global market.

Forward Looking Statements

This Press Release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. A statement containing words such as 'anticipate,' 'seek,' intend,' 'believe,' 'plan,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'project,' or similar phrases may be deemed 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Some or all of the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based drugs and products. The Company does not undertake any duty, nor does it intend to update the results of these forward-looking statements.

Contact Information:

Thermic Coating Systems Ltd.

www.thermicpaint.com

Anthony Spring

President

[email protected]

Cannabis Science Inc.

www.cannabisscience.com

www.icannabinoid.com

http://edp.cannabisscience.com/

Raymond C. Dabney

President & CEO

[email protected]

Omnicanna Health Solutions, Inc.

www.Omnicanna.com

www.ihemp.omnicanna.com

Robert Kane, CFO

910.515.2917

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE: Thermic Science International Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/653720/Thermic-Science-Receives-its-First-North-American-Shipment-of-Thermic-Infrared-Heating-Paint-for-Manufacturing-the-First-Batch-of-North-American-Made-Thermic-Infrared-Portable-Heaters-for-Retail-Consumer-Sales-and-Distribution-Across-North-America-Confirms



