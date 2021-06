NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $7 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Ordinary Shares for Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC)

About Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC) is a developer and a manufacturer of drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, as well as electric industrial vehicles. For more information visit www.gtec-tech.com.

About Aegis Capital Corp.

Aegis Capital Corporation ("Aegis") has been in the wealth management and investment banking business since 1984. Aegis is dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. Aegis also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. Aegis offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full-range of products and services.

For more information about this offering or Investment Banking Services please email [email protected] or call (212) 813-1010

This communication has been prepared by Aegis Capital Corporation for distribution to Aegis Capital Corporation's clientele. This communication is not intended for public dissemination and the recipient is prohibited from sharing this information. This communication has been prepared for institutional - accounts, as defined within FINRA Rule 4512(c), who (1) are capable of evaluating investment risks independently, both in general and with regard to all transactions and investment strategies involving a security or securities; and (2) will exercise independent judgment in evaluating the recommendations of any broker - dealer or its associated persons. This communication is not a product of Aegis Capital Corporation Research Department. Aegis Capital Corporation., Member FINRA, SIPC

