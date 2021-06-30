Bed Bath & Beyond Records Mixed Bag for 1st Quarter

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. ( BBBY, Financial) released its first-quarter fiscal 2021 financial results before the market opened on June 30.

The New Jersey-based home goods retailer posted revenue that surpassed analysts' expectations thanks to strong digital sales. Earnings, however, missed projections.

The shares of the company surged 7.5% to $32.17 in pre-market trading on Wednesday following the earnings announcement.

Performance at a glance

The company registered adjusted earnings per share of 5 cents on revenue of $1.95 billion. Analysts had projected adjusted EPS of 8 cents on $1.87 billion in revenue.

Comparable store sales, which include both brick-and-mortar and website sales, were up 86% thanks to strong online demand. The quarter also marked the fourth successive quarter of comps growth.

President and CEO Mark Tritton commented the following:

"We have started the year in a position of strength and are clearly on track to accomplish our goals. 2021 marks the first year of our three-year transformation following the groundwork we laid in 2020 – a year of historic and necessary change for this organization against the backdrop of unprecedented challenges due to COVID-19. For the first quarter, we delivered our fourth consecutive quarter of comparable sales growth with gross margin expansion exceeding our expectations. These results demonstrate continued momentum with our strategies as we progress towards the goals we outlined at year-end and at our Investor Day."

The company claims to have adequate liquidity, and that it will be able to navigate through the foreseeable future until the Covid-19 circumstances improve and the company can recover. At the end of the quarter, the company's balance of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash stood at a combined $1.2 billion.

Digital transformation

The company witnessed 84% online growth during the quarter, bolstered by the expansion of Buy-Online-Pick-Up-In-Store (BOPIS) and curbside pickup services. Online sales made up 38% of total quarterly sales.

Shifting gears, the company experienced a higher number of downloads for its namesake brand’s mobile apps and Buy Buy Baby mobile applications. In fiscal year 2020, the company added 10.6 million new online customers. Moreover, the company had entered into a partnership with Shipt and Instacart to deliver products right to customers’ door. Tritton said:

"During the quarter, we successfully launched our margin-accretive, customer-inspired Owned Brands and accelerated growth with our Digital First, Omni-Always focus. We are re-establishing our authority in home, recapturing market share and unlocking our full potential.”

Strategic changes and store details

Bed Bath & Beyond said it is planning to permanently shut down nearly 200 brick and mortar locations by 2022, which it attributes to the effects of the pandemic. The company said that the move would result in annual savings of around $250 million to $350 million, barring related one-time costs.

As of the earnings report, almost all of company's stores are back open. Consumers are buying more high-priced items such as home décor, bedding and accessories for the backyard, which reflects a shift from stocking up on cleaning supplies, water filters and coffee during the months of April and May.

Looking forward

Bed Bath & Beyond has provided financial forecasts for the second quarter of fiscal 2021. The company is anticipating net sales to be between $2.04 billion and $2.08 billion.

For full fiscal 2021, revenue is projected to be around $8.2 billion to $8.4 billion. That compares with its previous forecast of $8 to $8.2 billion. Net earnings for the same period are estimated to be around $520 million to $540 million, up from its previous guidance of $500 million to $525 million. Adjusted EPS for the year is projected to be within the $1.40 to $1.55 range.