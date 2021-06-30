Spiros Segalas' Top 5 Trades of the 2nd Quarter

Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio), manager of the Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund, disclosed his portfolio for the second quarter of 2021 earlier this week.

Part of Chicago-based Harbor Funds, the guru's fund primarily invests in companies with market caps of at least $1 billion at the time of purchase. He focuses on companies that have strong balance sheets and earnings performance, good sales momentum and growth outlook, a history of high profitability, a unique market position and a capable, committed management team.

Based on these criteria, Segalas established four new positions, divested of nine holdings and added to or curbed a number of other investments during the three months ended April 30. Notable trades included new stakes in Eli Lilly and Co. ( LLY, Financial) and MercadoLibre Inc. ( MELI, Financial), a reduction in the Apple Inc. ( AAPL, Financial) and The Home Depot Inc. ( HD, Financial) positions and the divestment of Teladoc Health Inc. ( TDOC, Financial).

Eli Lilly

The guru invested in 2.05 million shares of Eli Lilly ( LLY, Financial), allocating 0.93% of the equity portfolio to the stake. The stock traded for an average price of $193.79 per share during the quarter. He previously sold out of the stock in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical company has a $220.01 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $229.41 on Wednesday with a price-earnings ratio of 34.84, a price-book ratio of 31.91 and a price-sales ratio of 8.21.

The GF Value Line suggests the stock is significantly overvalued currently based on its historical ratios, past performance and future earnings projections.

The GuruFocus valuation rank of 1 out of 10 also aligns with this assessment since the share price and price-sales ratio are both near 10-year highs.

GuruFocus rated Eli Lilly’s financial strength 5 out of 10. Although the company has issued approximately $6.2 billion in new long-term debt over the past three years, it is at a manageable level as a result of adequate interest coverage. The Altman Z-Score of 4.79 indicates the company is in good standing. The return on invested capital also eclipses the weighted average cost of capital, indicating value creation is occurring as the company grows.

The company’s profitability fared better with an 8 out of 10 rating. In addition to an expanding operating margin, Eli Lilli has returns on equity, assets and capital that outperform over half of its competitors as well as a moderate Piotroski F-Score of 6, which indicates business conditions are stable. It also has predictability rank of one out of five stars. According to GuruFocus, companies with this rank return an average of 1.1% annually over a 10-year period.

Of the gurus invested in Eli Lilly, PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) has the largest stake with 3.96% of outstanding shares. The Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio), Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio), Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) and Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) also have large positions in the stock.

MercadoLibre

Segalas picked up 187,552 shares of MercadoLibre ( MELI, Financial), dedicating 0.73% of the equity portfolio to the holding. During the quarter, shares traded for an average price of $1,629.66 each.

The Argentine company, which operates online marketplaces and provides e-commerce and auction services in Latin America, has a market cap of $78.252 billion; its shares were trading around $1,568.88 on Wednesday with a price-sales ratio of 16.62.

According to the GF Value Line, the stock is fairly valued currently.

The GuruFocus valuation rank of 2 out of 10, however, leans more toward overvaluation.

MercadoLibre’s financial strength was rated 4 out of 10 by GuruFocus on the back of weak interest coverage. It has a robust Altman Z-Score of 10.31, however.

The company’s profitability scored a 7 out of 10 rating, driven by a strong operating margin. Its returns, however, underperform over half of its industry peers. MercadoLibre also has a moderate Piotroski F-Score of 4 and a one-star predictability rank.

With a 9.3% stake, Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) is the company’s largest guru shareholder. Other top guru investors include Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio), Steve Mandel (Trades, Portfolio), Fisher, Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio) and Catherine Wood (Trades, Portfolio).

Apple

The investor trimmed the Apple ( AAPL, Financial) stake by 23.79%, selling 5.4 million shares. The trade had an impact of -1.77% on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average per-share price of $128.13.

Segalas now holds 17.3 million shares, accounting for 5.62% of the equity portfolio. GuruFocus data shows he has gained an estimated 109.81% on the investment.

The tech giant known for iPhones, Mac computers and iPads, which is headquartered in Cupertino, California, has a $2.29 trillion market cap; its shares closed at $137.04 on Wednesday with a price-earnings ratio of 30.76, a price-book ratio of 33.05 and a price-sales ratio of 7.21.

Based on the GF Value Line, the stock appears to be significantly overvalued currently.

The valuation rank of 1 out of 10 aligns with this assessment since the share price and price-book ratio are both approaching 10-year highs.

GuruFocus rated Apple’s financial strength 6 out of 10 as a result of a comfortable level of interest coverage and high Altman Z-Score of 7.08. The ROIC also significantly surpasses the WACC, suggesting good value creation is occurring.

The company’s profitability fared even better with an 8 out of 10 rating. Despite having a declining operating margin, Apple’s strong returns outperform a majority of competitors. It also has a high Piotroski F-Score of 7, indicating business conditions are healthy. Consistent earnings and revenue growth have contributed to its 2.5-star predictability rank. GuruFocus says companies with this rank return an average of 7.3% annually.

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) is Apple’s largest guru shareholder with a 5.32% stake. Additional gurus with significant positions in the stock are Fisher, Pioneer, Grantham, PRIMECAP, Elfun Trusts (Trades, Portfolio), Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies and Tom Gayner (Trades, Portfolio).

Home Depot

With an impact of -0.70% on the equity portfolio, Segalas curbed his position in Home Depot ( HD, Financial) by 62.66%, dumping 1.03 million shares. The stock traded for an average price of $291.16 per share during the quarter.

Segalas now holds 613,666 shares total, which represent 0.49% of the equity portfolio. GuruFocus estimates he has gained 41.3% on the investment so far.

The Atlanta-based home improvement retailer has a market cap of $338.79 billion; its shares were trading around $318.88 on Wednesday with a price-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-book ratio of 194.17 and a price-sales ratio of 2.43.

The GF Value Line suggests the stock is fairly valued currently.

The valuation rank of 3 out of 10, though, is more in favor of overvaluation since the share price and price ratios are closing in on 10-year highs.

Home Depot’s financial strength was rated 5 out of 10 by GuruFocus. Although the company has issued approximately $$7.9 billion in new long-term debt over the past three years, it is still at a manageable level due to sufficient interest coverage. The Altman Z-Score of 6.94 indicates the company is in good standing. Value is being created as the ROIC surpasses the WACC.

The company’s profitability fared even better, scoring a 9 out of 10 rating on the back of an expanding operating margin and strong returns that outperform a majority of industry peers. Home Depot also has a high Piotroski F-Score of 7. Due to steady earnings and revenue growth over the past several years, the company also has a five-star predictability rank. GuruFocus data shows companies with this rank return, on average, 12.1% annually.

Of the gurus invested in Home Depot, Fisher has the largest stake with 0.65% of outstanding shares. Pioneer, Gayner, Mairs and Power (Trades, Portfolio), the Smead Value Fund (Trades, Portfolio), Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio), Simons’ firm, Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) and Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) are also significant shareholders.

Teladoc Health

The guru divested of his 1.48 million-share Teladoc Health ( TDOC, Financial) stake, impacting the equity portfolio by -0.97%. Shares traded for an average price of $214.12 each during the quarter.

GuruFocus estimates he gained 6.5% on the investment, which was established in the third quarter of 2020.

The virtual health care provider, which is headquartered in Purchase, New York, has a $25.87 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $166.70 on Wednesday with a price-book ratio of 1.63 and a price-sales ratio of 13.31.

According to the GF Value Line, the stock is currently fairly valued.

GuruFocus rated Teladoc’s financial strength 5 out of 10, driven by a strong Altman Z-Score of 8.94. Assets are building up at a faster rate than revenue is growing, however, indicating the company may be becoming less efficient.

The company’s profitability fared even worse, scoring a 3 out of 10 rating even though the operating margin is expanding. Teladoc also has returns that underperform over half of its competitors as well as a moderate Piotroski F-Score of 4.

With a 9.33% stake, Wood is Teladoc’s largest guru shareholder. Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio), Pioneer, Gabelli, Dalio and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) also own the stock.

Additional trades and portfolio performance

During the quarter, Segalas also established positions in Roblox Corp. ( RBLX, Financial) and DocuSign Inc. ( DOCU, Financial).

The guru's $40.47 billion equity portfolio, which is composed of 56 stocks, is heavily invested in the technology sector at 36.47%, followed by smaller positions in the consumer cyclical (25.44%) and communication services (20.07%) spaces.

According to its fact sheet, the Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund posted a return of 54.43% in 2020, topping the S&P 500's 18.4% return.