AIG Releases First Environmental, Social and Governance Report

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today released its first Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report detailing the company’s strategic progress toward supporting a more sustainable, equitable and prosperous future for its stakeholders.

“AIG’s commitment to transparent ESG leadership is a central part of our global corporate citizenship agenda,” said Peter Zaffino, AIG’s President & Chief Executive Officer. “Documenting our progress through this ESG Report creates a mechanism to share our perspectives and a way to measure our progress. With more than 40,000 colleagues conducting business in approximately 80 countries, being an agent of change is an important responsibility in a complex and dynamically changing world.”

AIG’s ESG Report outlines how the company is aligning its sustainability efforts with its core business strategy and describes how AIG identifies, measures and manages environmental impact and risk, sets and lives by specific standards of corporate citizenship, and empowers its sustainability agenda. The Report also provides AIG’s first detailed public summary of existing Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) efforts.

Zaffino added: “AIG strives to be a catalyst for positive change as it relates to sustainability advancements, renewable energy expansion, improved equity for all people and more. We plan to continue to invest in education and guidance toward logical and sensible paths forward for the clients and industries we serve. Our work is far from complete; however, I am pleased with the actions AIG has taken to generate momentum toward positive and meaningful outcomes.”

Jennifer Waldner Grant, AIG’s Chief Sustainability Officer, said: “This Report is especially meaningful, because it reflects the hard work done by so many teams and colleagues across AIG to collaborate and align their ESG goals and initiatives. I am encouraged by the passion and expertise of my colleagues who are focused on these issues and working diligently to institute real and lasting change.”

The Report is the compilation of several years establishing and advancing various ESG efforts across AIG. It builds on AIG’s commitment to transparency as a public respondent to the CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project) for the last 11 years and one of the first U.S. insurance companies to publish a Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Report. The Report aligns with recognized guidelines such as the TCFD framework, Sustainability Accounting Standards Board Standards (SASB), Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standard and UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Read the 2020 ESG Report and learn more about AIG’s corporate responsibility efforts on www.aig.com%2Fabout-us%2Fsustainability and www.aig.com%2Fabout-us.

