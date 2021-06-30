P&G Accelerates Commitment to #ChooseEqual at the UN-Convened Generation Equality Forum

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

P&G Accelerates Commitment to #ChooseEqual at the UN-Convened Generation Equality Forum

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

Today, Procter & Gamble (

NYSE:PG, Financial) continues to #ChooseEqual with new actions to accelerate progress toward gender equality at home, at work and in society. As part of this expansion of their work, P&G is committing to spend $10 billion with women-owned and women-led businesses by 2025. P&G has worked for decades to advance women’s economic empowerment throughout its global value chain, and today’s announcement is the next step in that journey. The company’s ambition over time is to grow investment with these women-owned and led businesses to 10 percent of P&G’s purchasing dollars – 10 times the industry average1.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210630005839/en/

5122259_Gender_Equality_New_Release_Image.jpg

#ChooseEqual (Photo: Business Wire)

To drive meaningful action at scale, P&G is partnering with several organizations to accelerate progress and drive change, including UN+Women, WEConnect+International, Women%27s+Business+Enterprise+National+Council (WBENC), the Women%26rsquo%3Bs+Forum+for+the+Economy+%26amp%3B+Society and more. Together with their global, regional, and local partners, P&G is supporting capability building of women entrepreneurs; further developing the tools, definitions and infrastructure needed; and driving collaboration across companies and industries to join in and advance these efforts.

“At P&G, our focus on gender equality is foundational and integrated into our business,” said Carolyn Tastad, Group President – North America and Executive Sponsor – Gender Equality. “We cannot allow the challenges of the past year to be a setback for gender equality. Instead, we need to step forward to invest and to actively choose equal. These commitments will create meaningful impact to advance gender equality around the world.”

Shifting the Narrative to #SharetheCare with Promundo

For years, P&G has worked to help change deeply held gender biases that often reinforce many of the greatest barriers to women’s progress – and that includes changing mindsets around the role of men and boys at home. As part of this effort, P&G and its brands are tackling the “chore gap,” the disproportionate amount of unpaid care and domestic work done by women in most homes.

Today, P&G is also announcing a three-year partnership with Promundo, a global leader in advancing gender equality and preventing violence by engaging men and boys in partnership with women, girls and individuals of all gender identities. P&G and its brands will leverage their expertise and significant voice in advertising and media to shift the narrative around men’s caregiving and domestic work.

In partnership with Promundo and in collaboration with others, P&G will also advocate for and support working families through equality-based policies and programs that enable all genders to play an equal role at home while still enjoying a full and rewarding career. Last year, P&G established a global minimum standard for paid parental leave so that all parents can equally share the delight of bringing a new child into their home in the 70+ countries where P&G operates. Learn more about Promundo’s 2021+State+of+the+World%26rsquo%3Bs+Fathers+Report.

Promoting Girls Access to Sports with Always and Secret

Additionally, ahead of this year’s Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo, P&G and its brands will highlight the stories, experiences and inspirational accomplishments of a diverse and intersectional collection of women athletes through new company and brand campaigns including P&G’s “Your Goodness is your Greatness” film and “Good is Gold” series, the Always “#KeepHerPlaying” and “Fuel Her Future” campaigns along with the upcoming Secret deodorant “Just #WatchMe” initiative.

P&G, Always/Whisper, and Secret are committed to the accurate portrayal of women and girls in sports and will support organizations such as Sported+UK, Women+in+Sports+Foundation, YMCA, and others that provide access to sports programs for girls around the world. P&G and its brands will continue to champion the accurate portrayal of female athletes – while raising their voices and highlighting the causes they champion – on and off the field.

Accelerating gender equality at the UN Generation Equality Forum

This week, P&G joins public and private sector leaders at the Generation+Equality+Forum, a global gathering for gender equality convened by UN Women and co-hosted by the French and Mexican governments. Taking place in Paris, France but held virtually, the multi-day forum will set in a motion a series of concrete, ambitious and transformative actions for immediate and irreversible progress towards gender equality. Change makers of all ages and genders from all over the world will come together to tackle the unfinished business of empowering women and join efforts to contribute to this historic moment. You can learn more about the UN Generation Equality Forum here.

1SOURCE: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.unwomen.org%2Fen%2Fdigital-library%2Fpublications%2F2017%2F3%2Fthe-power-of-procurement

About P&G

P&G aspires to build a world free from gender bias with an equal voice, equal opportunity and equal representation for all individuals. Through their powerful voice in advertising, P&G brand campaigns like Always #LikeAGirl, Olay #FaceAnything, and Secret #AllStrengthNoSweat are sparking conversations that motivate change. P&G is helping remove barriers to education for girls and economic opportunities for women while also creating an inclusive, gender-equal environment inside P&G — and advocating for gender-equal workplaces beyond P&G — where everyone can contribute to their full potential. Please visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.

About P&G’s 2,021 Acts of Good in 2021

At P&G, fostering equality and inclusion, supporting our communities and protecting the planet is embedded in how we do business. We believe we have a responsibility to make the world better — through the products we create and the positive impact our brands and Company can have. Under our Lead with Love campaign, P&G and its brands like Always and Secret have committed to 2,021 acts of good this year. In the U.S., consumers can do even more through P%26amp%3BG+Good+Everyday, a new consumer rewards program that helps turn everyday actions into acts of good. Each activity on the website earns points that can be redeemed for rewards; as consumers report their own acts of good, P&G makes donations to causes consumers care about.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210630005839r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210630005839/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment