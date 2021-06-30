Logo
Limelight Networks Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings and Strategy Session Dates

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 30, 2021

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Limelight Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq:LLNW) will report financial results for the second quarter 2021 on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. EDT (1:00 p.m. PDT). Management will host its earnings conference call for investors at 4:30 p.m. EDT (1:30 p.m. PDT). Investors can access this call toll-free at (877) 296-5190 within the United States or +1 (412) 317-5233 outside of the United States. The conference call will also be audio cast live from http://investors.limelight.com and a replay will be available following the call from the Company's website.

Limelight_Networks_Logo.jpg

The company will also host a detailed strategy session on Tuesday, August 24, 2021. During this session, management will outline the strategic direction and supporting core initiatives across the business. Conference call and audio cast information for this event will be shared roughly one month ahead of the event via press release and posted on our website (http://investors.limelight.com).

About Limelight:

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW) is an industry-leader in edge access and content delivery services that provides powerful tools and a client-first approach to optimize and deliver digital experiences at the edge. We are a trusted partner to the world's biggest brands and serve their global customers with experiences such as livestream sporting events, global movie launches, video games or file downloads for new phone apps. Limelight offers one of the largest, best-optimized private networks coupled with a global team of industry experts to provide edge services that are fast, secure and reliable. For more information, visit www.limelight.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

favicon.png?sn=NE29724&sd=2021-06-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/limelight-networks-announces-second-quarter-2021-earnings-and-strategy-session-dates-301323447.html

SOURCE Limelight Networks

