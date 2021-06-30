TEGNA Names Christy Moreno President and General Manager of KING in Seattle

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) announced today that Christy Moreno has been named president and general manager at KING+5%2C the NBC affiliate in Seattle, effective August 2, 2021. Moreno will be responsible for overseeing the station’s operations across all platforms as well as defining and ensuring the station’s organizational goals are met.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210630005861/en/

Christy Moreno has been named president and general manager at KING 5, the NBC affiliate in Seattle. (Photo: Business Wire)

Moreno joins KING 5 from WHAS11, TEGNA’s ABC affiliate in Louisville, Ky., where she served as president and general manager since 2018. During her tenure, Moreno and the WHAS11 team launched investigative unit FOCUS, relaunched “Wake Up,” “The Big 4,” and “The NightTeam,” and grew video views across WHAS11.com and YouTube. WHAS11’s Crusade for Children, which raises funds for agencies, schools, and hospitals to make life easier for children with special needs, raised more than $5 million dollars in this year’s campaign.

“Christy’s had a noticeable and lasting impact at every stop in her career, and her positive leadership style is infectious,” said Brad Ramsey, SVP, media operations, TEGNA. “In addition to her successful track record as a general manager, Christy has led some of the most accomplished newsrooms in the country and has always embraced innovation, giving our audiences and clients what they want and need. She is the perfect person to help the talented KING 5 team build on their storied history.”

Prior to WHAS11, Moreno was news director at KUSA, TEGNA’s NBC affiliate in Denver, where she oversaw daily operations for the newsroom and collaborated with marketing, sales, and community relations. In 2017, the station won 12 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, the most in its history.

Previously, Moreno was news director at WBIR, TEGNA’s NBC affiliate in Knoxville, Tenn., from 2012-2014. She was assistant news director at KENS, TEGNA’s CBS affiliate in San Antonio, Texas, from 2007-2012. Prior to joining TEGNA, she served as executive producer for KRIV and associate producer at KPRC, both in Houston. Moreno graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a Bachelor of Arts degree. She is the former Region 8 director for RTDNA and state coordinator in Region 3. She currently serves on the Board of Directors for the WHAS Crusade for Children, The Red Cross Kentucky Region, and the Kentucky Derby Festival.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 64 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 network affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks True Crime Network, Twist and Quest. TEGNA offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, digital and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210630005861/en/