Five Star Bank Officially Opens its Sixth Branch in Greater Buffalo

BUFFALO, New York, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Star Bank (the “Bank”) officially opened its sixth branch in Greater Buffalo today at 2222 Seneca Street. Community and Bank leaders cut the ribbon on the 3,000-square-foot freestanding building in the heart of Buffalo, marking the Bank’s second branch opening in a month as it expands its presence in Buffalo and investment in the City’s vibrant downtown community.



Five Star Bank, a subsidiary of Financial Institutions, Inc. ( FISI, Financial), is a leading provider of consumer and commercial lending services across the Western, Finger Lakes and Southern Tier regions of New York.

President and Chief Executive Officer Martin K. Birmingham said, “I am proud that Five Star Bank is planting a flag here on Seneca Street. Exciting redevelopment and revitalization is underway in this historic section of the City and we are honored to play an important role. We look forward to delivering our unique style of community banking to our neighbors and helping them improve their financial well-being. This is a great day to celebrate our branch opening with community leaders, Five Star associates and many of our partners who helped make this branch a reality.”

Five Star’s Seneca Street Branch offers a comprehensive range of essential banking, insurance and investment products and services to help enhance the financial well-being of consumers and businesses in the neighborhood. This location is designed as a financial solution center with no teller lines and no barriers between bank associates and customers. It features a blend of new technology including Interactive Teller Machines and the comfort of community banking with Certified Personal Bankers.

The branch also features a Community Room designed to provide professional space for local non-profit organizations to gather, hold meetings and come together to accomplish great work. Five Star Bank’s Community Rooms currently remain closed due to pandemic guidelines. Information regarding the Community Room opening will be provided at a later date on the Bank’s website.

Branch construction started in December of 2020 on a previously empty lot at the corner of Seneca and Buffum Streets. Five Star Bank is committed to the use of green and energy efficient materials in new office construction and materials sourced for the Seneca Street branch have received certifications from Cradle to Cradle, Declare, Forest Stewardship Council, Green Square and GreenGuard. Materials with a high percentage of recycled content were used when possible.

New York State Department of Financial Services Superintendent Linda A. Lacewell added, “After more than a year of the global pandemic’s economic effects on New Yorkers and small businesses, DFS continues its commitment to expand affordable banking products and financial services, supporting the resiliency and economic development of New York. Congratulations to Five Star Bank for the branch opening and contributing to the rebuilding and reopening of New York’s economy.”

In celebration of the opening, Five Star Bank will continue its tradition of giving back to the communities it serves by donating $10 for each consumer or business checking account opened at the Seneca Street Branch between June 28th and August 31, 2021 to the Seneca-Babcock Community Association, with a minimum donation of $10,000. The Seneca-Babcock Community Association, headquartered on Seneca Street, is one of the premier human and social services agencies in the Western New York area. It is committed to developing and enhancing the quality of life for residents of the Lovejoy district, including at-risk youth, adults, families and seniors. The association’s goal is to deliver a strong sense of empowerment through participation in education, economic, social and health related programs.

Earlier this month, Five Star Bank opened a new branch at 451 Elmwood Avenue. Other branches in the Greater Buffalo area include 40-50 Fountain Plaza, 5491 Sheridan Drive in Amherst, 3233 Southwestern Blvd in Orchard Park and 211 Main Street in East Aurora.

The Seneca Street branch is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The phone number is (716) 828-8620. For 24-Hour Touch Tone Banking call 1-877-882-5782.

Five Star Bank is a $5 billion community bank offering a wide range of consumer and commercial banking and lending services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses through a network of more than 45 locations. Five Star Bank has a dedicated team of approximately 560 employees who are committed to giving back through a variety of non-profit organizations and neighborhood charities.

Five Star Bank offers a broad range of insurance services to personal and business clients through SDN Insurance Agency, LLC. Additionally, the Bank offers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations and retirement plans through Courier Capital, LLC, HNP Capital, LLC and Five Star Investment Services. Additional Five Star Bank information is available at five-starbank.com and on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook .

Five Star Bank, SDN Insurance Agency, LLC, Courier Capital, LLC and HNP Capital, LLC are subsidiaries of Financial Institutions, Inc. ( FISI, Financial). Financial Institutions, Inc. stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market. Additional information is available at fiiwarsaw.com .

