Suburban Propane Presents Rutgers Alumnus and Disability Advocate, Eric LeGrand, with a 2021 SuburbanCares Award

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Suburban Propane Presents Rutgers Alumnus and Disability Advocate, Eric LeGrand, with a 2021 SuburbanCares Award

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

In addition to the award, Suburban Propane has made a generous contribution to the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation through Team LeGrand

PR Newswire

WHIPPANY, N.J., June 30, 2021

WHIPPANY, N.J., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SPH), a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, today presented local disability advocate, author, philanthropist, motivational speaker and entrepreneur Eric LeGrand with their 2021 SuburbanCares Award. In addition to the award, Suburban Propane has made a generous contribution to the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation through Team LeGrand.

2021_SuburbanCares_Award_Eric_LeGrand.jpg

This award, the first to be presented at Suburban Propane's Whippany headquarters, was presented to Mr. LeGrand in recognition of his ongoing contributions made to the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation in support of quality of life initiatives and accelerating the discovery of treatments and cures for spinal cord injuries. As a rising Rutgers University football star, Mr. LeGrand sustained a spinal cord injury at his C3 and C4 vertebrae during a 2010 game at MetLife Stadium. Since then Mr. LeGrand has dedicated his life to improving the lives of individuals across the nation who are impacted by paralysis.

"As a New Jersey based company employing several esteemed Rutgers Alumni, Suburban Propane has been following Eric LeGrand's extraordinary story for some time," said Nandini Sankara, Spokesperson Suburban Propane. "We are honored and grateful to contribute to Team LeGrand's "Walk to Believe" initiative, and to present Eric with our SuburbanCares Award for his outstanding service and commitment."

Suburban Propane's ongoing SuburbanCares brand pillar highlights the company's philanthropic and community outreach efforts throughout its 41-state footprint. This year, Suburban Propane is undertaking initiatives to help children in underserved communities in Philadelphia, PA; Santa Fe, NM; Santa Rosa, CA; Charleston, SC; Detroit, MI; New Brunswick, NJ; and has fed healthcare professionals in some of the most COVID-19 affected regions in the nation; including Florida, California, Texas, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Washington, DC.

"I am very thankful to Suburban Propane for their generous donation to Team LeGrand of The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation. We are all about growing our family and bringing awareness to people with spinal cord injuries. I'm grateful that Suburban Propane has now joined the Team LeGrand family," said LeGrand.

"The Reeve Foundation appreciates the support from Suburban Propane for Team LeGrand. We are thankful for the generosity of organizations committed to improving the quality of life and well-being for people living with paralysis," said Maggie Goldberg, President, Reeve Foundation. "These funds will expand our resources and advance our mission to discover cures and therapies for spinal cord injury."

About Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.
Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. is a publicly traded master limited partnership listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SPH. Headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey, Suburban has been in the customer service business since 1928 and is a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and an investor in low carbon fuel alternatives. The Partnership serves the energy needs of approximately 1 million residential, commercial, governmental, industrial and agricultural customers through approximately 700 locations across 41 states. The Partnership is supported by three core pillars: (1) Suburban Commitment – showcasing the Partnership's 90+ year legacy, and ongoing commitment to the highest standards for dependability, flexibility, and reliability that underscores the Partnership's commitment to excellence in customer service; (2) SuburbanCares – highlighting the Partnership's continued dedication to giving back to local communities across the Partnership's national footprint and (3) Go Green with Suburban Propane - promoting the clean burning and versatile nature of propane and renewable propane as a bridge to a green energy future and developing the next generation of renewable energy. For additional information on Suburban Propane, please visit www.suburbanpropane.com.

SP_lozenge_185__1_Logo.jpg

Suburban_Propane_Partners_LP_SuburbanCares_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY29871&sd=2021-06-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/suburban-propane-presents-rutgers-alumnus-and-disability-advocate-eric-legrand-with-a-2021-suburbancares-award-301323575.html

SOURCE Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY29871&Transmission_Id=202106301458PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY29871&DateId=20210630
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment