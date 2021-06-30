Invesco European Growth Fund Buys 4 Stocks in 2nd Quarter

Earlier this week, the Invesco European Growth Fund (Trades, Portfolio) disclosed the portfolio updates for its second quarter of fiscal 2021, which ended on April 30.

Invesco is a global financial services company with headquarters in Atlanta and offices in 25 countries around the world. The Invesco European Growth Fund (Trades, Portfolio) seeks long-term exposure to high-quality growth opportunities in both developed and emerging European markets.

Based on its investing criteria, the Invesco European Growth Fund (Trades, Portfolio) made four new buys in the second quarter: WPP PLC ( LSE:WPP, Financial), Signify NV ( XAMS:LIGHT, Financial), Travis Perkins PLC ( LSE:TPK, Financial) and Wickes Group PLC ( LSE:WIX, Financial).

WPP

The fund established a new holding of 942,856 shares in WPP ( LSE:WPP, Financial) after selling out of its previous investment in the stock in the third quarter of 2017. The trade had a 1.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, shares traded for an average price of 9.03 British pounds ($12.47).

WPP is a British multinational holding company with operations in communications, advertising, public relations, technology and commerce. Branding itself as a “creative transformation company,” it gained the title of world’s largest advertising company in 2019.

On June 30, shares of WPP traded around 9.85 pounds for a market cap of 11.81 billion pounds. According to the GuruFocus Value chart, the stock is modestly overvalued.

The company has a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10. The Altman Z-Score of 0.56 indicates the company could face liquidity issues, though the Piotroski F-Score of 4 out of 9 is typical of a financially stable company. The operating margin and net margin plummeted in the first half of 2020, but by the end of the year, they had recovered to 2.17% and -1.1%, respectively.

Signify

The fund invested in 181,346 shares of Signify ( XAMS:LIGHT, Financial), which had a 0.93% impact on the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of 41 euros ($48.58) during the quarter.

Formerly known as Philips Lighting, Signify is a Dutch multinational lighting company. It manufactures electric lights and light fixtures and provides related services for both professional customers and individual consumers.

On June 30, shares of Signify traded around 53.30 euros for a market cap of 6.61 billion euros. According to the GF Value chart, the stock is significantly overvalued.

The company has a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.51 and interest coverage ratio of 8.19 are both around half of the industry medians. The three-year revenue growth rate is 1.3%, while the three-year Ebitda growth rate is 4.7%.

Travis Perkins

The fund took a stake in Travis Perkins ( LSE:TPK, Financial) worth 457,818 shares, impacting the equity portfolio by 0.87%. During the quarter, shares traded for an average price of 14.63 pounds.

As the largest distributor of building materials in the U.K., Travis Perkins has been in operation for over 200 years. It provides building materials to both merchants and individual retail customers through more than 2,000 branches, stores and sites in the U.K.

On June 30, shares of Travis Perkins traded around 17.22 pounds for a market cap of 3.87 billion pounds. According to the GF Value chart, the stock is significantly overvalued.

The company has a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10. The Interest coverage ratio of 0.61 indicates the company will need to raise additional liquidity in order to avoid bankruptcy, though the Piotroski F-Score of 6 out of 9 suggests that this shouldn’t be a problem. The return on invested capital has typically been below the weighted average cost of capital in recent years, meaning the company is struggling with growing in a profitable manner.

Wickes Group

The fund picked up 512,990 shares of Wickes Group PLC ( LSE:WIX, Financial), which had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of 2.52 pounds during the quarter.

Wickes is a relatively small player in the U.K.’s do-it-yourself home improvement space, but it is one of the fastest growing. It was acquired by Travis Perkins in 2004, but was demerged this past April as Travis Perkins aimed to consolidate its core business and attract higher stock valuations.

On June 30, shares of Wickes traded around 2.49 pounds for a market cap of 646.50 million pounds. Since it spun off from Travis Perkins in April, shares are down 2%.

The company has a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10, though this is mainly due to lack of data, as the company has not yet reported earnings results following its demerger. The cash-debt ratio of 0.16 is worse than 79% of industry peers, though the Piotroski F-Score indicates a healthy financial situation.

Portfolio overview

As of the quarter’s end, the equity portfolio consisted of positions in 58 stocks valued at $1.12 billion. In total, it established four new positions during the quarter, sold out of three stocks and added to or reduced several other holdings for a turnover of 5%.

The fund’s top equity positions were Sberbank of Russia PJSC (MIC:SBERP) with 5.91% of the equity portfolio, DCC PLC (LSE:DCC) with 5.02% and Savills PLC (LSE:SVS) with 3.05%. In terms of sector weighting, the fund was most heavily invested in industrials and financial services, followed by communication services and health care.