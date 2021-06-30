Logo
Silver Bear Provides Shareholder Meeting Results

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

Silver Bear Resources Plc (“Silver Bear” or the “Company”) (TSX: SBR) announces the voting results of its annual general and special meeting (the “Meeting”) held today in Moscow, Russia. A total of 592,185,048 ordinary shares were voted in connection with the Meeting, representing approximately 87.8% of the issued and outstanding ordinary shares of the Company eligible to vote at the Meeting. The results of all matters considered at the Meeting are reported in the Report of Voting Results as filed by the Company on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Matter Voted On(1)

Votes FOR

Votes Withheld

Non-Votes

Number

%

Number

%

Ordinary Resolution 1 – Receiving the Financial Statements of the Corporation

587,344,307

100

5,200

0

4,835,541

Ordinary Resolution 2 – Re--appointing Auditors

590,876,438

99.98

126,638

0.02

1,181,972

Ordinary Resolution 3 – Approving Auditors’ Remuneration

587,343,557

100

5,950

0

4,835,541

Ordinary Resolution 4 - Electing Dominic Gualtieri as a director of the Corporation

587,198,457

99.97

151,050

0.03

4,835,541

Ordinary Resolution 5 – Re-electing Vadim Ilchuk as a director of the Corporation

587,199,457

99.97

151,450

0.03

4,835,541

Ordinary Resolution 6 – Re-electing Maxim Matveev as a director of the Corporation

587,198,057

99.97

151,050

0.03

4,835,541

Ordinary Resolution 7 – Re-electing Alexey Sotskov as a director of the Corporation

587,199,057

99.97

150,450

0.03

4,835,541

Ordinary Resolution 8 – Re-electing Christopher Westdal as a director of the Corporation

587,198,457

99.97

151,050

0.03

4,835,541

Ordinary Resolution 9 – Authorising the allotment of shares of the Corporation

587,294,807

99.99

54,700

0.01

4,835,541

Ordinary Resolution 10 – Approving the Issuance of Shares for Debt (2)

585,434,852

99.99

48,700

0.01

4,835,541

Special Resolution 11 – Approving the disapplication of pre-emptive rights

587,200,207

99.97

149,300

0.03

4,835,541

Note:

  1. Voting on all Resolutions at the Meeting was conducted by a show of hands. The voting results on these matters represent the proxy votes entitled to vote at the Meeting.
  2. Voting on Resolution 10 at the Meeting represented the disinterested shareholders voting results.

About Silver Bear

Silver Bear (TSX: SBR) is focused on the development of its wholly-owned Mangazeisky Silver Project, covering a licence area of approximately 570 km2 that includes the high-grade Vertikalny deposit (amongst the highest- grade silver deposits in the world), located 400 km north of Yakutsk in the Republic of Sakha within the Russian Federation. As of April 2018, the Company attained first silver production as a result of commissioning activities, at this time the Company is working toward achieving full commercial production in 2019. Other information relating to Silver Bear is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com as well as on the Company’s website at www.silverbearresources.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210630005946r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210630005946/en/

