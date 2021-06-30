Logo
Medifirst Solutions Appoints New CEO

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jun 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

FREEHOLD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / MEDIFIRST SOLUTIONS, INC. (OTC PINK:MFST) (the 'Company' or 'Medifirst') is pleased to announce naming Thomas Griffin as the Company's CEO. In the last 25 years, Mr. Griffin has been a global entrepreneur with proven success, a seasoned advisor and investor; a well-respected aviation, finance and business development executive. He places emphasis on profitability and growth which his partners and stakeholders trustfully embrace. In 2019, he was awarded with 'Pioneer Award' by the '5th China Capital Forum.' Mr. Griffin has recently relocated back to the US from Asia.

Mr. Griffin stated: "I am eager to take on this challenge, and over the next several weeks I will be considering how to put the company's past in the past, where to take it to create a profitable future, and how to get it quickly into that future."

About Medifirst Solutions, Inc.
Medifirst Solutions, Inc., in response to its Premarket Notification 510(k) submission for 'The Time Machine' Series Laser, received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ('FDA') to market its infrared Time Machine TTML-8102000 Laser Thermal Therapeutic Device. The Time Machine Series Lasers Model TTML-8102000 - 810/830nm is intended for use in temporary relief of minor muscle and joint pain, stiffness, minor arthritis pain, muscle spasm, temporary increase in local blood circulation and temporary relaxation of muscles by means of topical elevated tissue temperature from infrared spectral emissions. Due to the decrease of inflammation, patients have seen immediate aesthetic improvements as well, such as in scar and incision healing. The hand-held laser device, with pin-point accuracy, often gives patients immediate results with no redness, swelling or down-time. This unique laser device offers medical professionals an affordable and effective tool to enhance their treatment protocols for their patients and provide new revenue streams for their practice. The laser division will be operated out of Medifirst's wholly owned subsidiary, Medical Lasers Manufacturer.

Forward-Looking Statements:
The statements in this press release that relate to the company's expectations with regard to the future impact on the company's results from new products in development are forward-looking statements, and may involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond our control. Such risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Since the information in this press release may contain statements that involve risk and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, the company's actual results may differ materially from expected results. We make no commitment to disclose any subsequent revisions to forward-looking statements. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. Medifirst Solutions, Inc.

Investor Relations
[email protected]

SOURCE: Medifirst Solutions, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/653770/Medifirst-Solutions-Appoints-New-CEO

img.ashx?id=653770

