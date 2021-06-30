Imperial Helium Commences Field Operations At The Steveville Helium Property

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAW.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Imperial Helium Corp. ( TSXV:IHC, Financial) ("Imperial" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has started lease and road construction at the Steveville Helium Property, in South Eastern Alberta. Additionally, Imperial has received all required permits and approvals to commence drilling operations as soon as practicable.

The initial well, otherwise known as well number 102/03-01-020-12W4M, is anticipated to be drilled to a depth of 2047m on the crest of the Steveville structure. The objective of the first well is to confirm helium concentrations and flow rates established during the historic blow-out that occurred in 1940.

David Johnson, Director and CEO commented: "We are excited to be commencing field operations on the first well in June as planned. With the achievement of this first milestone, the Company is well positioned to complete production testing and an independent resource assessment of the Steveville asset during the fourth quarter of 2021".

About the Steveville Helium Property

Imperial Helium's Steveville property is situated over a large basement dome feature with four-way closure. The property is approximately 200kKm east of Calgary and 40kKm northeast of Brooks where highways 544/876 cross the structure, providing easy access for drilling and development. The property includes land leased from Heritage Royalty Resource Corporation covering 24,635 hectares (95 square miles), with rights for natural gas (including helium) below the base of the Big Valley and Nisku formations.

In the winter of 1940, the first deep well to be drilled in the area was 13-22-020-12W4, which, owing to a mechanical failure on surface, resulted in the Steveville Blow-out. The blow-out is estimated to have flowed at 50 MMcf/d for 100 days. After the well was brought under control, drilling resumed followed by production testing which came in at six million cubic feet a day (6MMCf/d) of non-burnable gas (87% nitrogen 0.63% helium). Subsequent wells 14-11-020-11W4 (1953), 16-11-020-12W4 (1974), and 01-24-020-11W4 (2002) confirm the structure. Imperial Helium has acquired seismic to provide an improved understanding of the basement structure and select drilling locations.

About Imperial

Imperial Helium is focused on the exploration and development of helium assets in North America. Driven by Canadian geoscience and engineering expertise, in combination with their proprietary helium well database, Imperial Helium is developing its asset base to meet the growing global helium demand and supply shortfalls in the market.

For additional information please contact:

David Johnson

Chief Executive Officer

[email protected]

+1-403-978-9878

David Robinson

Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

+1-604-308-2514

Imperial Helium Corp.

500, 736 8th Avenue SW

Calgary, Alberta

T2P 1H4

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Certain information included in this press release constitutes forward-looking information under applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information typically contains statements with words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "propose", "project", "will" or similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. Forward-looking information in this press release may include, but is not limited to, statements concerning: the exercise of the Company's option under the Lease Agreement; drilling activities; discovery activities including re-discovering and capturing the Steveville blow-out; activities pursuant to the Strategic Alliance Agreement; the satisfaction of the Escrow Release Conditions and the business plan of the Company, generally, including helium development and extraction. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Imperial. Although Imperial believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because Imperial can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the helium industry in general (e.g., operational risks in development, exploration and production; the uncertainty of reserve estimates; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to production, costs and expenses, and health, safety and environmental risks), constraint in the availability of services, commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations, the current COVID-19 pandemic, changes in legislation impacting the helium industry, adverse weather or break-up conditions and uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof and Imperial undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

