Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. announces Results of Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 30, 2021

SHERIDAN, Wyo., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. (OTCMKTS: WOWI) (the "Company" or "Metro One") is pleased to announce the results of its Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on June 30, 2021.

At the Meeting, shareholders approved various corporate actions in order to allow the Company to complete capital restructuring plans, including the conversion of all of the Company's Series A convertible preferred stock ("convertible preferred stock") to common stock (the "Conversion"), with each share of convertible preferred stock convertible into 71,683.25 shares of common stock. The specific proposals approved by the shareholders included: (i) the approval of an amendment to the Third Restated Articles of Incorporation of the Company, as amended (the "Articles") to increase the number of shares of common stock authorized for issuance from 50,000,000 to 600,000,000 in order to facilitate future equity financing and provide sufficient authorized capital; (ii) the approval of an amendment to Articles to effect a reverse stock split of the Company's common stock at a ratio of not less than 1-for-10 and not more than 1-for-100; (iii) the approval of the Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. 2021 Stock Incentive Plan (the "Plan"), which will expire ten (10) years from the effective date of the Plan, with the number of shares available for issuance under the Plan equal to 25% of the Company capitalization post Conversion; and (iv) the approval of the reincorporation of the Company from Oregon to Delaware, pursuant to which the Company will convert from an Oregon to a Delaware corporation. The name of the Company will remain unchanged.

Management is currently taking steps to prepare the Company to be a reporting company under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and will undertake the aforementioned corporate actions as soon as practicable.

The Company recently announced that its newly-formed, wholly-owned Israeli subsidiary, Stratford Ltd., received notification of approval from the Lod District Court in Israel for its winning bid to acquire assets of Royal App Ltd. ("Royal App") out of insolvency proceedings for the equivalent of approximately USD $2.4 million in cash as well as certain equity in the Company, which was part of the proposals approved by the Company's shareholders in today's Meeting. Royal App, based in Israel, is the developer of Shelfy, a white label, headless mobile commerce software platform that helps retailers and fast moving consumer goods companies become growth companies ("Shelfy"). Shelfy incorporates sophisticated artificial intelligence and machine learning in its algorithms to markedly improve online shopping metrics through mobile phones for large consumer retailers such as supermarket chains, food and other clients. Prior to its recent insolvency filing, approximately USD $20 million has been invested in Royal App since 2018 with a pre-money valuation of approximately USD $48 million.

