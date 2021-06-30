Century Complete Expands New Home Offerings in North Carolina

PR Newswire

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a top 10 national homebuilder, announced it's opening six new communities in North Carolina through the company's Century Complete brand—offering a versatile selection of single-family homes and townhomes in exceptional locations. A pioneer in online and affordable homebuying, Century Complete boasts a streamlined "Buy Now" process that makes it easy for buyers to quickly purchase a quality new home online. Community pricing ranges from the mid $100s to the low $200s, with each home boasting a beautiful open-concept layout and desirable included features—such as stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops and more.

NOW SELLING

See what's available online at the following communities—or visit one of our in-person Sales Studios. (Century Complete features centralized Sales Studios rather than traditional on-site community offices. Locations of Sales Studios listed at the bottom of the PR.)

Mill Creek Cove | Bolivia, North Carolina

From the low $200s

Single- and two-story single-family homes

4 to 5 bedrooms, 2 to 3 baths, 2-bay garage, up to 2,180 square feet

Community amenities include a clubhouse with a pool, fitness center and tennis courts

Quick access to Oak Island

Provence Drive SE and Pantego Boulevard, Bolivia, NC 28422

Williams Grove | Bailey, North Carolina

From the low $200s

Two-story single-family homes

4 to 5 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3 baths, 2-bay garage, up to 2,702 square feet

Near entertainment attractions like Five County Stadium, as well as outdoor recreation at Lake Wilson, Zebulon Community Park and more

Chapman Road and Stoney Hill Church Road, Bailey, NC 27807

Bessemer Estates | Gastonia, North Carolina

From the low $200s

Two-story single-family homes

3 to 4 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3 baths, 2-bay garage, up to 1,811 square feet

Prime location with access to abundant outdoor recreation, like George Poston Park and Crowders Mountain State Park

Wilson Street and Overman Avenue, Gastonia, NC 28052

Oak Ridge Townhomes | Newton, North Carolina

From the high $100s

Two-story townhomes

3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1-bay garage, up to 1,628 square feet

Prime location in Catawba County

Mulberry Ridge Drive and Pitts Avenue, Newton, NC 28658

Flagmarsh Hills | Rocky Mount, North Carolina

From the mid $100s

Single- and two-story single-family homes

3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 2.5 baths, 1-bay garage, up to 1,603 square feet

Close to outdoor amenities like Battle Park, Bridge Tar River Trail and Best Friend's Dog Park

Cox Avenue and Shreve Road, Rocky Mount, NC 27801



COMING SOON:

Maple Ridge | Newton, North Carolina

New phase in established community!

From the low $200s

Two-story single-family homes

4 to 5 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3 baths, 2-bay garage, up to 2,217 square feet

Central location in Catawba County

Mulberry Ridge Drive and Pitts Avenue, Newton, NC 28658

IN-PERSON SALES STUDIOS

Our industry-leading online homebuying process allows you to buy on your terms—24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. However, if you'd like friendly in-person assistance with purchasing a new home, please visit one of our Sales Studios at locations across North Carolina!

Oak Ridge Townhomes, Maple Ridge, Bessemer Estates:

9325 Center Lake Drive, Suite 160

Charlotte, NC 28216

704.494.0995

Mill Creek Cove:

4719 New Centre Drive, Suite H

Wilmington, NC 28405

910.613.0695

Flagmarsh Hills, Williams Grove:

1016 Shoppes at Midway Drive, Suite E

Knightdale, NC 27545

919.786.9795

