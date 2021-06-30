Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. Announces Approval of Fund Liquidation

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: MIE; the "Fund"), announced today the results of the special meeting held on June 30, 2021, where stockholders approved the liquidation and dissolution of the Fund.

The Fund has fixed the close of business on August 6, 2021 as the effective date for determining the stockholders of the Fund that will be entitled to receive liquidating distributions. The Fund may make more than one liquidating distribution. It is anticipated that liquidating distributions will begin being paid after close of business on August 6, 2021 (the "Closing Date"). The Fund's last day of trading on the New York Stock Exchange will be August 2, 2021, after which time there will be no secondary market for the Fund's shares.

Until the Closing Date, the Fund is expected to deviate from its investment objectives and investment policies and the Fund's investment restrictions will not apply as the Fund's portfolio will be managed in anticipation of the liquidation and the Fund's portfolio securities will be sold. In addition, the Fund will not declare any future dividends as a result of the pending liquidation.

Stockholders may recognize a gain or loss for U.S. tax purposes as a result of the liquidation. Stockholders should consult a professional tax advisor regarding their specific tax situation.

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is not intended to, and does not, constitute an offer to purchase or sell shares of the Fund.

