Amerant Names Christine Esteve as Chief Marketing Officer

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

Marketing veteran to enhance brand awareness, drive customer acquisition and increase revenue growth

PR Newswire

MIAMI, June 30, 2021

MIAMI, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTB and AMTBB) ("Amerant") announced today that Christine Esteve, a local marketing veteran with nearly 30 years of experience, has been named Executive Vice President (EVP) and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Esteve will oversee Amerant's brand and media strategy, customer research, advertising, local market delivery and agency management.

AMNT_Logo.jpg

"...Christine's extensive experience will play an integral part in helping elevate our brand," Jerry Plush, Amerant CEO

Prior to joining Amerant, Esteve was the Vice President of Performance Marketing at Carnival Cruise Line. In her 28 years at Carnival, Esteve led multiple teams and managed initiatives in brand management, advertising, media, customer marketing, eCommerce and more.

"Christine's diverse skill set, proven leadership and results-driven approach are exactly what we wanted for the role of CMO at Amerant," said Jerry Plush, Vice Chairman and CEO of Amerant. "I am confident that Christine's extensive experience will play an integral part in helping elevate our brand and take it to the next level."

"I'm thrilled to be joining Amerant, especially during an exciting time in its growth and evolution," added Esteve. "I look forward to supporting the organization in achieving its growth and business goals, as well as in its roles within the communities it serves."

Esteve earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Advertising from the University of Florida. She serves as a member of the Board of Directors for the University of South Florida's Digital Marketing certificate program.

Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements with respect to our objectives, goals, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements through our use of words such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "assume," "should," "indicate," "would," "believe," "contemplate," "expect," "estimate," "continue," "plan," "point to," "project," "could," "intend," "target," "goals," "outlooks," "modeled," "dedicated," "create," and other similar words and expressions of the future.

Forward-looking statements, including those as to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause the Company's actual results, performance, achievements, or financial condition to be materially different from future results, performance, achievements, or financial condition expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You should not rely on any forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. You should not expect us to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, together with those risks and uncertainties described in "Risk factors" in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and in our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are available at the SEC's website www.sec.gov.

About Amerant
Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTB and AMTBB) is a bank holding company headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida since 1979. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, Amerant Bank, N.A. (the "Bank"), Amerant Investments, Inc., Elant Bank and Trust Ltd., and Amerant Mortgage, LLC. The Company provides individuals and businesses in the U.S., as well as select international clients, with deposit, credit, and wealth management services. The Bank, which has operated for over 40 years, is the second largest community bank headquartered in Florida. The Bank operates 25 banking centers – 18 in South Florida and 7 in the Houston, Texas area. For more information, visit AmerantBank.com, Investor.AmerantBank.com, and follow Amerant on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn at @AmerantBank.

Media Contact:
Victoria Verdeja
Communications Manager
Amerant Bancorp Inc.
[email protected]

Christine_Esteve_FINAL_1.jpg

favicon.png?sn=FL29648&sd=2021-06-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amerant-names-christine-esteve-as-chief-marketing-officer-301323609.html

SOURCE Amerant Bancorp Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=FL29648&Transmission_Id=202106301615PR_NEWS_USPR_____FL29648&DateId=20210630
