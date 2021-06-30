Logo
Old Second National Bank Named #1 Bank in Illinois by Customers for Second Straight Year

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

AURORA, Ill., June 30, 2021

AURORA, Ill., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Second National Bank repeated as number one among "Best Banks in Illinois 2021." The annual survey was conducted by Forbes and research firm Statista. In 2020, Old Second was also #1 and in 2019 among the top five.

OSBC_Nasdaq_Tower_20210629_1240.jpg

The June 2021 Forbes announcement describes the criteria: "Financial institutions were scored on overall recommendations and satisfaction, as well as five subdimensions (trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services and financial advice)."

"It's an honor to be recognized as 'Best Bank in Illinois' for the second straight year by Forbes and Statista," said James Eccher, president and CEO of Old Second. "We especially have to credit our employees and customers for adapting during the past year in light of COVID protocols. It's a testament to our staff and the people in our communities."

Approximately 25,000 U.S. customers were surveyed about their banking relationships with 5,000 banks nationwide.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in Aurora, IL. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Old Second National Bank, with over 25 banking offices across seven counties in northern Illinois. Old Second Bancorp, Inc.'s common stock trades on The NASDAQ Stock Exchange under the symbol OSBC. More information about the Company is available by visiting the "Investor Relations" section of its website www.oldsecond.com. Member FDIC

favicon.png?sn=CG29997&sd=2021-06-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/old-second-national-bank-named-1-bank-in-illinois-by-customers-for-second-straight-year-301323665.html

SOURCE Old Second National Bank

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG29997&Transmission_Id=202106301621PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG29997&DateId=20210630
