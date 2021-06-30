Magyar Bancorp, Inc. Announces Results of Special Meetings of Stockholders and Depositors and Preliminary Offering Results

PR Newswire

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGYR) (the "Company"), parent company of Magyar Bank, announced today that, at separate meetings held on June 30, 2021, both the stockholders of the Company and the depositors of Magyar Bank, approved the Plan of Conversion and Reorganization pursuant to which Magyar Bancorp, MHC will convert from the mutual holding company to the stock holding company form of organization.

Sufficient orders were received in the subscription offering such that it is expected that no community offering or syndicated offering will be held. The Company is currently processing the orders received; accordingly, no further information regarding the offering is available at this time.

The closing of the offering and conversion remains subject to customary regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Subject to receipt of those approvals and satisfaction of those conditions, the Company anticipates closing the transaction in mid-July 2021. Final results of the offering and the anticipated closing date will be announced following receipt of all regulatory approvals to complete the transaction.

The shares of the Company's common stock currently trade on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "MGYR" and will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "MGYR" following the closing of the conversion and offering."

If you have any questions regarding the offering or the conversion, please call the Stock Information Center at (877) 643-8198. The Stock Information Center is open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Eastern Time, Monday through Friday, except bank holidays.

About Magyar Bancorp, Inc.

Magyar Bancorp is the parent company of Magyar Bank, a community bank headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey. Magyar Bank has been serving families and businesses in Central New Jersey since 1922 with a complete line of financial products and services. Magyar operates seven branch locations in New Brunswick, North Brunswick, South Brunswick, Branchburg, Bridgewater, and Edison (2). Please visit us online at www.magbank.com.

