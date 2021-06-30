Livent Publishes 2020 Sustainability Report

PR Newswire

PHILADELPHIA, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) today published its latest annual Sustainability Report. The report details the company's progress in 2020 along its sustainability journey and reaffirms its commitment to environmental protection, social responsibility and greater transparency. Key ESG metrics in the report were reviewed and assured by third-party ERM Certification and Verification Services (ERM CVS), and the content satisfies more of the requirements of leading disclosure frameworks.

President and CEO of Livent, Paul Graves, commented, "Despite the difficulties of the global pandemic, we made significant strides to advance our sustainability strategy and program, including setting bold new goals and improving our ESG performance and reporting in key areas. Our ongoing efforts are underpinned by the belief that the responsibility to operate in a safe, ethical, socially conscious and sustainable manner is a fundamental obligation of our right to operate – and essential for the viability of our business. We will continue to challenge ourselves to help move the lithium industry forward and power progress for a brighter, more sustainable future."

Livent's 2020 Sustainability Report, with the theme of Powering Progress, can be downloaded from the Sustainability section of livent.com

About Livent

For nearly eight decades, Livent has partnered with its customers to safely and sustainably use lithium to power the world. Livent is one of only a small number of companies with the capability, reputation, and know-how to produce high-quality finished lithium compounds that are helping meet the growing demand for lithium. The company has one of the broadest product portfolios in the industry, powering demand for green energy, modern mobility, the mobile economy, and specialized innovations, including light alloys and lubricants. Livent employs more than 900 people throughout the world and operates manufacturing sites in the United States, England, India, China and Argentina. For more information, visit Livent.com.

