Echo Global Logistics Honored with Supply & Demand Chain Executive's Green Supply Chain Award

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation management services, has earned the SDCE Green Supply Chain Award for 2020 from Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only magazine in the supply chain industry covering the entire global supply chain. This is the third time Echo has earned this award.

The Green Supply Chain Award recognizes companies making sustainability a core part of their supply chain strategy and working to achieve results within their own operations and supply chains. The award also recognizes providers of supply chain solutions and services assisting their customers in adopting eco-friendly practices to reach measurable goals.

"We're proud to receive the SDCE Green Supply Chain Award and to be acknowledged for our sustainability practices and commitment to decreasing carbon emissions," said Doug Waggoner, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer at Echo. "As a leading 3PL company, we recognize the opportunity we have to make a positive impact and are pleased to serve as a leader in environmentalism within the industry."

Since 2010, Echo has partnered with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) SmartWay® Transport program to reduce the company's carbon footprint, mitigate environmental risks for the organizations it works with, and decrease emissions related to transportation. The company also shares its freight activity data with the EPA, so the agency can track transportation-related emissions of carbon dioxide, nitrogen oxide, and particulate matter.

Echo aims to reduce its environmental footprint by identifying energy efficiencies within its facilities, leveraging renewable energy, and participating in conservation projects. The company is certified in the ISO 14001:2015 standard, a unique achievement in the 3PL sector. This confirms that Echo's environmental management system meets the International Organization for Standardization's (ISO) stringent requirements for managing environmental responsibilities. Echo also encourages employees to reduce their impact on the environment and participate in green initiatives.

"At Echo, we not only support sustainability efforts within our own operations, but we also work with our shipper and carrier partners to advocate green practices," said Dave Menzel, President and Chief Operating Officer at Echo. "By promoting environmental awareness to our vast network of clients and carrier partners, we aim to create a ripple effect of change within the transportation industry."

Echo advises clients on efficiencies that both improve their supply chain and reduce their carbon footprint. This includes recommending energy-efficient shipping solutions when applicable as well as providing more in-depth guidance on overall supply chain practices. Echo also encourages clients and carriers to register as SmartWay partners in order to drive more sustainable practices industrywide.

"This year's award recognizes small, mid-size, and large enterprises that leveraged green practices and solutions to further drive sustainable improvements in their supply chain," said Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. "From software solutions to transportation management systems to several other initiatives designed to reduce carbon footprints and improve the reuse of materials, sustainability continues to rank as a key component to a stronger, safer, and more efficient supply chain."

For more information on Supply & Demand Chain Executive's Green Supply Chain Award and to view the full list of winners for 2020, visit www.sdcexec.com.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO) is a leading Fortune 1000 provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, and expedited. Echo maintains a proprietary, web-based technology platform that compiles and analyzes data from its network of over 50,000 transportation providers to serve 35,000 clients across a wide range of industries and simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com .

ECHO: Corporate

CONTACT INFORMATION

Investor Relations:

Zach Jecklin

SVP of Strategy

Echo Global Logistics

312-784-2046

Media Relations:

Christopher Clemmensen

SVP of Marketing

Echo Global Logistics

312-784-2132

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/echo-global-logistics-honored-with-supply--demand-chain-executives-green-supply-chain-award-301323521.html

SOURCE Echo Global Logistics, Inc.