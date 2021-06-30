Logo
Destaco Expands Press Shop Solutions with New Universal Sheet Metal Grippers

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

Lightweight, high-speed flexible solution enables faster press shop operations

PR Newswire

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., June 30, 2021

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Destaco, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV), is pleased to announce the launch of the 84N5 lightweight, high-speed sheet metal gripper for automotive press-shop applications. This new, patented gripper is designed to boost productivity in automotive stamping operations with actuation speed, versatility and flexibility.

Dover_Logo.jpg

The 84N5 sheet metal gripper is part of Destaco's Accelerate® Collection of lightweight tooling solutions. Durable and lightweight press shop solutions are in demand for automotive applications to support shorter production runs at a faster rate and to adapt to changing market requirements. The 84N5 is a cost-effective combination of strength, speed, durability and lightweight materials that delivers smooth, high-velocity gripping operation.

"Uptime, faster throughput and reduced maintenance costs are critical for our automotive clients to stay competitive," said Gary Labadie, Global Product Director at Destaco. "The 84N5 gripper excels across these key metrics, while adjustability and high configurability deliver the added benefit of reducing on-site inventory needs."

The 84N5 pneumatic gripper differs from traditional fixed-function sheet metal grippers by allowing users to adjust to any opening angle, reconfigure jaw styles from straight to 90 degrees to an open double jaw, and add multipoint sensing options. The compact size results in a 30% weight reduction, and its extensive mounting options support most current and new press shop applications.

Destaco's 84N5 increases return on investment with 100% in-field re-configurability to meet new application requirements as press shops re-tool for their dye sets. Press shops can use the color-coded tips to change from single to double tip grip operation for materials ranging from 0.4 millimeter to 3.4 millimeters thick while performing a simple one-step precision opening angle adjustment to optimize speed. The 84N5 operation is also designed to maintain a solid part grip in the event of air pressure loss.

To learn more about any of Destaco's high-performance automation, workholding or remote-handling solutions, please visit destaco.com or call (888) DESTACO (888-337-8226).

About Destaco:
Destaco, a Dover Corporation company, is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance automation, workholding and remote-handling solutions. The company serves customers in a variety of end-markets, including the automotive, life sciences, consumer packaged goods, aerospace, industrial and nuclear sectors.

Built on a legacy of more than 100 years, Destaco offers a comprehensive portfolio of products designed to engineer precise movement, placement and control solutions that drive productivity and uptime for manufacturers around the world. The Destaco family of products consists of industry-leading brands such as Destaco Manual Clamps, Power Clamps, and End Effectors; Camco™ and Ferguson™ Indexers; Robohand™ Grippers; and CRL™ Manipulators and Transfer Ports.

Destaco is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan, U.S.A. The company has more than 800 employees with 13 locations, in 9 countries, across the Americas, Europe and Asia.

About Dover:
Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale, operational agility, world-class engineering capability and customer intimacy to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.   

Destaco Contact:
Kristen Fairbrother
(248) 836-6674
[email protected]

Dover Media Contact:
Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications    
(630) 743-5039    
[email protected]

Dover Investor Contact:
Andrey Galiuk, VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations   
(630) 743-5131   
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY29215&sd=2021-06-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/destaco-expands-press-shop-solutions-with-new-universal-sheet-metal-grippers-301323254.html

SOURCE Dover

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY29215&Transmission_Id=202106301615PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY29215&DateId=20210630
