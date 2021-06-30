U.S. Well Services Announces Commitment to Purchase 120 Electric Motors Totaling 360,000 HHP

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ: USWS) ("USWS" or the "Company") today announced it has committed to purchasing 60 Power Cubes from AmeriMex Motor & Controls, LLC ("AmeriMex"), a subsidiary of Industrial Service Solutions. Each patented Power Cube contains two 3,000 HHP electric motors, two variable frequency drives, a power transformer and other components that combine to create a self-contained power center. The Company expects to begin taking delivery of the Power Cubes in the third quarter of 2021.

"We are proud to be able to provide the state-of-the-art Power Cubes on which U.S. Well Services' Clean Fleet® Technology relies," said Wade Stockstill, CEO of Industrial Service Solutions. "We look forward to continuing our long-term partnership with U.S. Well Services and working with their team to develop patented technology that is revolutionizing the industry through better performance and reduced emissions."

"U.S. Well Services is pleased to continue our long-standing partnership with AmeriMex as we build and deploy the next generation of Clean Fleet® technology," commented Joel Broussard, the Company's President and CEO. "We have used AmeriMex electric motors on our Clean Fleets since we deployed the industry's first all-electric fracturing fleet in 2014. These Power Cubes represent innovative technology that enables us to maintain our competitive advantage and continue to deliver best-in-class results for our customers."

About U.S. Well Services, Inc.

U.S. Well Services, Inc. is a leading provider of hydraulic fracturing services and a market leader in electric fracture stimulation. The Company's patented electric frac technology provides one of the first fully electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally-supplied natural gas, including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. The Company's electric frac technology dramatically decreases emissions and sound pollution while generating exceptional operational efficiencies, including significant customer fuel cost savings versus conventional diesel fleets. For more information visit: www.uswellservices.com. Information on our website is not part of this release.

