S&P 500 Finishes Strong for First Half of the Year

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

S&P 500 Finishes Strong for First Half of the Year

S&P 500 up 14.4% year to date

Author's Avatar
Julie Young
Jun 30, 2021

Summary

  • Nasdaq gains 5.53% in June.
  • June ADP private sector payrolls increased by 692,000.
  • Altair Resources gains 109%.
Article's Main Image

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 34,502.51 on Wednesday with a gain of 210.22 points or 0.61%. The S&P 500 closed at 4,297.50 for a gain of 5.70 points or 0.13%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 14,503.95 for a loss of 24.38 points or -0.17%. The VIX Volatility Index was lower at 15.81 for a loss of 0.21 points or -1.31%.

In June, the S&P 500 had a gain of approximately 2.2%, the Nasdaq was up 5.53% and the Dow Jones returned -0.09%. For the first half of the year, the S&P 500 has a gain of 14.4%, the Dow Jones is up 12.61%, and the Nasdaq has a return of 12.53%.

Wednesday’s market movers

The S&P 500 reported another closing high Wednesday, helping the index to its second-best year-to-date return for the first sixth months. On Wednesday, ADP released its monthly private sector payrolls report. June private sector payrolls increased by 692,000 following an increase of 886,000 and beating the estimate of 450,000. Fed official Kaplan also suggested Wednesday that asset tapering should begin before the end of the year. The Fed has hinted that asset tapering will likely be a first step in policy moves, but has yet to begin or share a clear timeline.

In other news:

  • The MBA Mortgage Applications Index decreased 6.9% following an increase of 2.1%. The MBA’s average 30-year mortgage rate increased to 3.2% from 3.18%.
  • The Chicago PMI decreased to 66.1 in June from 75.2.
  • Pending home sales increased 8% in May and 13.1% year over year.
  • Crude oil inventory decreased by 8.1 million barrels, according to the EIA’s Weekly Petroleum Status Report.

Across the board:

Small-cap stocks

In small caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 2,310.55 for a gain of 1.71 points or 0.074%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,374.84 for a gain of 4.86 points or 0.35%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 15,436.78 for a loss of 30.79 points or -0.20%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 11,279.10 for a gain of 60.29 points or 0.54%.

Other notable indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,696.12 for a gain of 2.32 points or 0.086%; the S&P 100 at 1,964.75 for a gain of 2.52 points or 0.13%; the Nasdaq 100 at 14,554.80 for a loss of 17.94 points or -0.12%; the Russell 3000 at 2,570.66 for a gain of 1.24 points or 0.048%; the Russell 1000 at 2,421.14 for a gain of 1.13 points or 0.047%; the Wilshire 5000 at 44,971.07 for a gain of 34.35 points or 0.076%; and the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index at 835.69 for a gain of 4.47 points or 0.54%.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I am/we are Long AMD and WMT.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment