Stride Releases Environmental, Social and Governance Report Detailing Its Efforts to Contribute to Select United Nations Sustainable Development Goals Including Quality Education

Stride Inc. (NYSE: LRN), one of the nation’s leading tech-enabled education companies, today announced the release of its inaugural environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives report.

The report details Stride’s efforts to champion a more equitable education system, develop a future ready workforce, and foster a stronger society. It outlines the company’s current ESG initiatives and commitments and lays out long-term targets informed by key frameworks such as the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Education framework and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Stride’s ESG initiatives hinge on four cornerstones, which inform the work the company does to educate learners and build a healthier, stronger society:

1) Expand lifelong learning for today’s digital workforce,

2) Support racial and socioeconomic equity and inclusion,

3) Foster transparent leadership, governance and professional development, and

4) Contribute to a sustainable world.

“We are very pleased to publish Stride’s first comprehensive ESG report. This report will help provide a foundation for disclosing our corporate, environmental, and social responsibility efforts in the years to come,” said James Rhyu, Chief Executive Officer. “Understanding and managing our risks, opportunities, and impacts related to ESG is not a responsibility we take lightly. Indeed, it’s part of our organizational identity.”

“To date, over 3 million learners have chosen a Stride-powered education and over the next decade we anticipate achieving many more incredible learner milestones. Our goals, outlined in the report, are focused on learner outcomes, and we believe that by the end of 2030 we can support over 100 thousand graduates from our Career Prep school programs, offer career opportunities to over 200 thousand graduates from our adult learning programs, and help over one million Stride K12-powered students achieve one year of learning growth for one year of learning,” Rhyu added.

