Stride Releases Environmental, Social and Governance Report Detailing Its Efforts to Contribute to Select United Nations Sustainable Development Goals Including Quality Education

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

Stride Inc. (NYSE: LRN), one of the nation’s leading tech-enabled education companies, today announced the release of its inaugural environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives report.

The report details Stride’s efforts to champion a more equitable education system, develop a future ready workforce, and foster a stronger society. It outlines the company’s current ESG initiatives and commitments and lays out long-term targets informed by key frameworks such as the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Education framework and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Stride’s ESG initiatives hinge on four cornerstones, which inform the work the company does to educate learners and build a healthier, stronger society:

1) Expand lifelong learning for today’s digital workforce,
2) Support racial and socioeconomic equity and inclusion,
3) Foster transparent leadership, governance and professional development, and
4) Contribute to a sustainable world.

“We are very pleased to publish Stride’s first comprehensive ESG report. This report will help provide a foundation for disclosing our corporate, environmental, and social responsibility efforts in the years to come,” said James Rhyu, Chief Executive Officer. “Understanding and managing our risks, opportunities, and impacts related to ESG is not a responsibility we take lightly. Indeed, it’s part of our organizational identity.”

“To date, over 3 million learners have chosen a Stride-powered education and over the next decade we anticipate achieving many more incredible learner milestones. Our goals, outlined in the report, are focused on learner outcomes, and we believe that by the end of 2030 we can support over 100 thousand graduates from our Career Prep school programs, offer career opportunities to over 200 thousand graduates from our adult learning programs, and help over one million Stride K12-powered students achieve one year of learning growth for one year of learning,” Rhyu added.

More information on the company’s sustainability goals and initiatives can be found on Stride%26rsquo%3Bs+Investor+Relations website and the full ESG report can be downloaded+here.

About Stride Inc.

At Stride%2C+Inc. (NYSE: LRN) we are reimagining learning – where learning is lifelong, deeply personal, and prepares learners for tomorrow. The company has transformed the teaching and learning experience for millions of people by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and post-secondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. The company is a proud sponsor of the Future+of+School, a nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the gap between the pace of technology and the pace of change in education. More information can be found at stridelearning.com, K12.com, galvanize.com, techelevator.com, and medcerts.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210630005852r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210630005852/en/

