Bio-Rad Announces Partnership with Seegene for Molecular Diagnostic Testing Products

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIOb), a global leader of life science research and clinical diagnostic products, today announced a partnership with Seegene, Inc., a global leader in multiplex molecular diagnostics, for the clinical development and commercialization of infectious disease molecular diagnostic products.

Under the terms of the agreement, Seegene, based in Seoul, Korea, will provide diagnostic tests for use on Bio-Rad’s CFX96™ Dx Real-Time PCR System for U.S. markets pending clinical development and clearance from The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

“We look forward to working with Seegene to provide needed diagnostic testing products to U.S. markets,” said Dara Wright, Bio-Rad EVP and President, Clinical Diagnostics. “Seegene’s unique assay design, chemistries, and high-level multiplexing can detect multiple infectious disease targets simultaneously, making the assays well-suited for syndromic testing,” she said.

Seegene assays offer multiplex real-time PCR detection and differentiation, with high sensitivity and specificity of up to seven targets in a single reaction. The assays deliver results in approximately four hours.

About Bio-Rad

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIOb) is a global leader in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a broad range of innovative products for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets. With a focus on quality and customer service for over 65 years, our products advance the discovery process and improve healthcare. Our customers are university and research institutions, hospitals, public health and commercial laboratories, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, as well as applied laboratories that include food safety and environmental quality. Founded in 1952, Bio-Rad is based in Hercules, California, and has a global network of operations with more than 7,700 employees worldwide. Bio-Rad had revenues exceeding $2.5 billion in 2020. Please visit bio-rad.com for further information.

