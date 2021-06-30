Celestica Named One of Canada's Best 50 Corporate Citizens by Corporate Knights

TORONTO, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celestica Inc. (, TSX: CLS), a leader in design, manufacturing and supply chain solutions for the world’s most innovative companies, today announced that it has earned the 5th spot among Canada’s best corporate citizens in 2021 by Corporate Knights, an organization dedicated to encouraging responsible business practices.



“We are making measurable and substantial progress as we continue to raise the bar for ourselves and work with others to drive meaningful change in the area of sustainability,” said Robert Ellis, Senior Vice President, Legal and Sustainability. "As a global company, we are uniquely positioned to leverage our expertise and resources to support our customers’ sustainability initiatives. We are committed to doing the right thing for the planet, our people and in the communities in which we live and work.”

Celestica’s sustainability program maps to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), a shared blueprint for peace and prosperity for people and the planet, now and into the future. The company has also received approval from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for its greenhouse gas emissions reduction goals.

Corporate Knights’ Best 50 Corporate Citizens ranks sustainability leaders in Canada. The best 50 are selected from among 271 Canadian companies with revenue over $1 billion. Companies are evaluated based on a set of 24 quantitative key performance indicators in the areas of environmental, social and governance (ESG).

For full ranking information, including methodology details, visit www.corporateknights.com

For more information on sustainability at Celestica, please visit our website.

About Celestica

Celestica enables the world's best brands. Through our recognized customer-centric approach, we partner with leading companies in aerospace and defense, communications, enterprise, healthtech, industrial, capital equipment, and energy to deliver solutions for their most complex challenges. As a leader in design, manufacturing, hardware platform and supply chain solutions, Celestica brings global expertise and insight at every stage of product development - from the drawing board to full-scale production and after-market services. With talented teams across North America, Europe and Asia, we imagine, develop and deliver a better future with our customers.

For further information on Celestica, visit www.celestica.com . Our securities filings can be accessed at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov .

About Corporate Knights

Corporate Knights is the most prominent brand in the clean capitalism media space, best known for its rules-based, transparent rankings of corporate sustainability performance, including the Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada and the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World.

Founded in 2002, CK includes the sustainable business magazine Corporate Knights (distributed quarterly as an insert in the Globe and Mail and Washington Post) and a research and data division. Learn more at www.corporateknights.com.

