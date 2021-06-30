Avante Logixx Inc. Announces Expanded and More Flexible Banking Arrangements.

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States

TORONTO, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avante Logixx Inc. (TSX.V: XX) (OTC: ALXXF) (“Avante” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a senior secured Credit Agreement with The Bank of Nova Scotia to replace the Company’s prior senior secured credit facilities and mortgage provided by another bank.



The new credit agreement provides an $8,000,000 revolving credit facility, a $10,000,000 non-revolving term loan facility and a $3,000,000 delayed-draw non-revolving term loan credit facility, each with a three-year maturity date ending May 19, 2024. Interest rates and standby fees are subject to a leverage-ratio pricing grid. The revolving credit facility limit is subject to a borrowing base consisting of eligible accounts receivable and inventory and the non-revolving term loan and delayed-draw credit facilities are available to fund closing and delayed purchase price payments applicable to future permitted acquisitions. Repayment of drawings under the term loan and delayed-draw credit facilities will occur at the rate of 2.50% per quarter with the remaining balance due on the maturity date. Security consists of a first secured pledge of all assets of the Company and its subsidiaries. On a rolling four-quarter basis, the Company must maintain a minimum Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio of 1.10 times and a maximum leverage ratio of Funded Debt (net of permitted cash balances and excluding the Company’s convertible debentures) to Adjusted EBITDA of 3.25 times, with a two-quarter step up following a permitted acquisition to 3.50 times.

“We are pleased to have arranged increased senior credit capacity aligned with our stated organic growth and acquisition strategies, with extended maturity dates and debt amortization requirements combined with greater covenant flexibility,” said Steve Rotz, CFO. “I look forward to a long partnership with our new senior lender.”

About Avante Logixx Inc.

Avante Logixx Inc. (TSXV: XX) is a Toronto based provider of high-end security services. We acquire, manage and build industry leading businesses which provide specialized, mission-critical solutions that address the needs of our customers. Our businesses continuously develop innovative solutions that enable our customers to achieve their objectives. With an experienced team and a proven track record of solid growth, we are taking steps to establish a broad portfolio of security businesses to provide our customers and shareholders with exceptional returns. Please visit our website at www.avantelogixx.com and consider joining our investor email list.

Avante Logixx Inc.

Craig Campbell

CEO

(416) 923-6984

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Information

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, may constitute “forward looking information” with respect to Avante within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “seek”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “continue”, “planned”, “expect”, “project”, “predict”, “potential”, “targeting”, “intends”, “believe”, “potential”, and similar expressions, or describes a “goal”, or a variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “should”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. This forward-looking information includes statements with respect to, among other things, the intention to create a platform capable of supporting a business with significantly greater scale, Avante’s strategic plan, Avante’s intentions to engage in mergers and acquisitions in the near term, Avante’s intentions to identify, acquire and integrate suitable targets for mergers and acquisitions, the ability to achieve operational efficiencies and provide a better overall customer experience, Avante’s run-rate, opportunities to grow Avante’s revenue and Adjusted EBITDA profile, investments in corporate infrastructure, Avante’s ability to execute and integrate larger acquisitions, and the expected trajectory of corporate costs as a percentage of revenue. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward looking information, including, without limitation, the ability to identify, acquire and integrate suitable targets for mergers and acquisitions, the ability to control corporate costs, and the list of risk factors identified in Avante’s Management Discussion & Analysis (MD&A), Annual Information Form (AIF) and other continuous disclosure, which list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of Avante’s forward-looking information. In connection with the forward-looking statements contained in this and subsequent press releases, Avante has made certain assumptions about its business and the industry in which it operates and has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of Avante’s normal course of business. Although management believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date the statements are made, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. Avante’s forward-looking information is based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Avante does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable law. For the reasons set forth above, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.