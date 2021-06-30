FOLSOM, NJ, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media Contact: Dominick DiRocco

(609) 561-9000 ext. 4262

[email protected]

Investor Contact: Dan Fidell

(609) 561-9000 ext. 7027

[email protected]

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

SJI Congratulates Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind for Winning New Jersey Wind Farm Application that Advances Green Hydrogen Partnership

FOLSOM, NJ, June 30, 2021– SJI (: SJI) remains committed to advancing the clean energy and sustainability goals of New Jersey and our region. Consistent with this commitment, we are excited to see the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities award Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind an Offshore Wind Renewable Energy Certificate (OREC).

In December 2020, SJI announced a partnership with Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind (Atlantic Shores) to collaborate on a green hydrogen pilot program, which will research, monitor, and analyze the deployment of hydrogen technology and natural gas blending in New Jersey.

SJI and Atlantic Shores entered a memorandum of understanding to explore utilizing the excess electricity generated from the wind projects to create “green hydrogen,” a renewable energy source that can be blended with our supply to lower carbon intensity. SJI will provide expertise in our natural gas blending process and access to our infrastructure to successfully operate the pilot.

With the NJBPU’s unanimous approval of Atlantic Shores to develop a 1,509.6MW wind energy project, SJI plans to continue progress in developing the green hydrogen pilot program.

“South Jersey Industries is excited to be part of Atlantic Shores’ winning project to develop 1,509.6MW in clean, renewable wind energy for our state. Our partnership on a green hydrogen pilot project will be essential to unlocking additional decarbonized energy sources for New Jersey and diversifying our renewable energy mix. We look forward to collaborating on this innovative project, making New Jersey a national leader in the green economy,” said Mike Renna, SJI president and chief executive officer.

The Atlantic Shores wind project is expected to be fully operational by 2028 and is projected to contribute $1.87B of direct and indirect economic benefits to the New Jersey economy.

Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind is a partnership between Shell New Energies US LLC and EDF Renewables North America, where together they have years of technical, operational and commercial energy expertise.

Over the last 12 months, SJI has announced a portfolio of renewable/clean energy projects that will help meet its goal of 100% carbon neutral operations by the year 2040. These investments include acquiring a minority interest in Rev LNG, a leader in developing renewable natural gas, as well as the acquisition of several fuel cell projects through SJI’s joint venture with renewable leader Captona called Catamaran Renewables.

For more information about SJI’s clean energy plan, please visit sjindustries.com/about-sji/clean-energy

About SJI

SJI (: SJI), an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy services to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. SJI Utilities, SJI’s regulated natural gas utility business, delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas to approximately 700,000 South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas customers in New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. For more information about SJI and its subsidiaries, please visit sjindustries.com.

###

Media Contact: Dominick DiRocco

(609) 561-9000 ext. 4262

[email protected]

Investor Contact: Dan Fidell

(609) 561-9000 ext. 7027

[email protected]

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas Recognized for High Customer Satisfaction During Pandemic

Elizabethtown Gas Recognized as “Environmental Champion,” “Utility Customer Champion” and “Most Trusted Utility Brand.”

FOLSOM, NJ, June 28, 2021– SJI (: SJI) is pleased to announce that its gas utilities, South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas, have been recognized as top performers in customer satisfaction during the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Escalent, a leading consumer research firm, named both South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas to their list of “Easiest to Do Business With” utilities, out of 140 of the largest utility companies in the U.S.

This highly coveted recognition of South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas

follows the results of the Cogent Syndicated 2021 Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement™: Residential study by Escalent, which surveyed more than 74,000 residential electric, natural gas and combination utility customers.

Escalent finds that utilities on their “easiest to do business with” list scored high customer satisfaction ratings in obtaining phone service, making payments, website navigation and acquiring outage information.

Elizabethtown Gas received three additional recognitions:

“Most Trusted Utility Brand ” – an award for utilities that showed customer focus, community support, effective communications and environmental dedication.

– an award for utilities that showed customer focus, community support, effective communications and environmental dedication. “Environmental Champion” – an award for supporting environmental causes and clean energy.

– an award for supporting environmental causes and clean energy. “Utility Customer Champion” – an award for exceptional performance in brand trust, product experience and service satisfaction.





“Exceptional service is one of our core values and we will always look for ways to improve the customer experience to meet the needs of the customers and communities we serve,” said Melissa Orsen, SJI SVP, and president and COO of South Jersey Gas.

“These recognitions belong to our dedicated employees who work tirelessly to address concerns and make customer interactions as positive as possible. We’re also pleased to see customers recognize our decarbonization and energy efficiency efforts,” said Christie McMullen, president and COO of Elizabethtown Gas.

From the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas have continued to deliver uninterrupted service to customers and have put the safety of our customers and communities first by quickly implementing safety protocols for field crews, utilizing personal protective equipment (PPE) and implementing social distancing practices.

Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, customer service teams continued responding to calls and emails through remote workstations, and SJI’s communications and marketing teams used company websites, social media and other manners of communication to deliver important updates.

Recently, SJI announced plans to eliminate its carbon footprint by the year 2040, including an additional $216 million to expand energy efficiency programs over the next three years which will help customers save energy and money. To learn more visit sjindustries.com/about-sji/clean-energy.

About South Jersey Gas

South Jersey Gas, subsidiary of SJI (:SJI), delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to more than 400,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, Salem, and portions of Gloucester, Burlington and Camden counties in New Jersey. For more information, visit southjerseygas.com.

About Elizabethtown Gas

Elizabethtown Gas, subsidiary of SJI (: SJI), delivers safe, reliable, and affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to approximately 300,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in parts of Union, Middlesex, Sussex, Warren, Hunterdon, Morris, and Mercer counties. For five years in a row, Elizabethtown Gas has ranked “Highest in Customer Satisfaction With Residential Natural Gas Service in the East among Midsize Utilities” by J.D. Power. For more information, visit elizabethtowngas.com.

About Escalent

Escalent is a top human behavior and analytics firm specializing in industries facing disruption and business transformation. As catalysts of progress for more than 40 years, we tell stories that transform data and insight into a profound understanding of what drives human beings. And we help businesses turn those drivers into actions that build brands, enhance customer experiences and inspire product innovation. Visit escalent.com to see how we are helping shape the brands that are reshaping the world.

###