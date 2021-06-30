Logo
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions for July, August, and September 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, June 30, 2021

NEW YORK, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boards of Directors of the Cohen & Steers Closed-End Funds announced today the monthly distributions for July, August, and September 2021, as summarized in the charts below:

Ticker

Fund Name

Monthly
Dividend

FOF

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc.

$0.087

LDP

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc.

$0.143

PSF

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc.

$0.157

PTA

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund

$0.130

RFI

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc.

$0.080

RNP

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred and Income Fund, Inc.

$0.124

RQI

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc.

$0.080

UTF

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc.

$0.155

Distributions will be made on the following schedule:

Month

Ex-Date

Record Date

Payable Date

July

Jul. 13, 2021

Jul. 14, 2021

Jul. 30, 2021

August

Aug. 17, 2021

Aug. 18, 2021

Aug. 31, 2021

September

Sept. 14, 2021

Sept. 15, 2021

Sept. 30, 2021

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. and Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund pay regular monthly cash distributions to common shareholders at a level rate that may be adjusted from time to time. Each fund's distributions reflect net investment income, and may also include net realized capital gains and/or return of capital. Return of capital includes distributions paid by a fund in excess of its net investment income. Such excess is distributed from the fund's assets. Under federal tax regulations, some or all of the return of capital distributed by a fund may be taxed as ordinary income. The amount of monthly distributions may vary depending on a number of factors, including changes in portfolio and market conditions.

Distributions of a fund's investment in real estate investment trusts (REITs), master limited partnerships (MLPs) and/or closed-end funds (CEFs) may later be characterized as capital gains and/or a return of capital, depending on the character of the dividends reported to each fund after year end by the REITs, MLPs and CEFs held by a fund.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc., Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc., Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc., Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred and Income Fund, Inc., Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc., and Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund only:

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc., Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc., Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc., Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred and Income Fund, Inc., Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc., and Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (each, a "Fund" and collectively the "Funds") declared their monthly distributions pursuant to such Fund's managed distribution plans. Each Fund implemented a managed distribution policy in accordance with exemptive relief issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The policy gives each Fund greater flexibility to realize long-term capital gains throughout the year and to distribute those gains on a regular monthly basis to shareholders. Information can also be found on the Funds' website at cohenandsteers.com. The Board of Directors of each Fund may amend, terminate or suspend the managed distribution policy at any time, which could have an adverse effect on the market price of each Fund's shares.

Each Fund's distributions may include net investment income, long-term capital gains, short-term capital gains and/or return of capital. Under the plan, prior to the payment date of the distribution every month, each Fund will issue a press release and a notice containing information about the amount and sources of the distribution and other related information to shareholders of record on the record date. Please note that the notice is not provided for tax reporting purposes but for informational purposes only. Information can also be found on the Funds' website at cohenandsteers.com.

Shareholders should not use the information provided in preparing their tax returns. Shareholders will receive a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year indicating how to report Fund distributions for federal income tax purposes.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expense of the fund carefully before investing. You can obtain the fund's most recent periodic reports, when available, and other regulatory filings by contacting your financial advisor or visiting cohenandsteers.com. These reports and other filings can be found on the Securities and Exchange Commission's EDGAR Database. You should read these reports and other filings carefully before investing.

Website: https://www.cohenandsteers.com/
Symbol: (NYSE: CNS)

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, and Tokyo.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release and other statements that Cohen & Steers may make may contain forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which reflect the company's current views with respect to, among other things, its operations and financial performance. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "approximately," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates," or the negative versions of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties.

Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cohen--steers-closed-end-funds-declare-distributions-for-july-august-and-september-2021-301323737.html

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.


