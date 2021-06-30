loanDepot Names George Brady Executive Vice President and Chief Digital Officer as the Company Further Advances Technological Innovation of the Mortgage Lending Industry

PR Newswire

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE: LDI) ("loanDepot" or the "Company"), the nonbank lending innovator that is using its proprietary mello® technology to transform the mortgage industry, today announced the appointment of George Brady as Chief Digital Officer, effective July 6th.

Brady will oversee all of loanDepot's best-in-class technology capabilities, including its leading proprietary platform, mello®, with a specific focus on spearheading loanDepot's technological innovation. Brady's appointment underscores the company's unending drive to continuously set radical technological innovation standards for the entire mortgage industry. He will report directly to loanDepot Founder and CEO Anthony Hsieh. loanDepot's industry-renowned technology team, led by Sudhir Nair, Chief Information Officer, will report to Brady.

"Pushing the technology envelope is in loanDepot's DNA," said Hsieh. "Our technology-powered products and services have changed the game for customers and originators by providing an exceptional experience they can't get anywhere else. George is a rare talent whose unmatched knowledge, skills and leadership will help drive our world-class platform to new heights and continue to cultivate a culture of innovation and technical excellence. George adds incredible firepower to an already exceptional team, and I'm confident his vision will enable us to further advance our ongoing quest to revolutionize mortgage lending."

Brady brings a nearly 35-year history of technology and innovation leadership across a variety of financial services firms, most recently as Chief Technology Officer at Capital One, where he led a comprehensive digital transformation of the company's software and risk management capabilities. Brady also held technology leadership roles at Fidelity Investments and Goldman Sachs & Co, among other major financial institutions.

"I've long admired loanDepot's deep understanding of how technology can push the boundaries to serve and enable consumers and originators to seamlessly and successfully navigate the lending process," said Brady. "Between its remarkable track record of digital innovation, the talent and passion of its outstanding team and the commitment of a visionary CEO to stay on the cutting edge, loanDepot is in a unique market position. The time is right to set the new standard for technological excellence and expand our capacity to meet the changing expectations of our customers."

About loanDepot:

loanDepot is a contemporary financial services company dedicated to delivering a best-in-class experience to its mortgage purchase and refinance customers. Launched in 2010, loanDepot offers a diversified network of retail and partner business channels, uniquely positioning it to serve a wide range of customers. Headquartered in Southern California, the Company has funded more than $350 billion in mortgage loans since its founding and currently ranks as the second largest retail nonbank lender and one of the leading retail mortgage lenders in the United States. Committed to serving the communities in which its team members live and work, loanDepot has donated millions of dollars to support a variety of local, regional and national philanthropic efforts, most recently giving more than $2.5 million to help with COVID-related efforts for first responders, healthcare workers, individuals and families nationwide. The Company also is a founding sponsor of War Heroes on Water, which supports ongoing therapeutic healing services for combat-wounded veterans nationwide.

