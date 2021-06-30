Spiros Segalas Comments on Tesla

Tesla ( TSLA, Financial) was a standout contributor to returns as the stock gained in the high double digits over the six-month period. The company reported strong financial results driven by solid production, increased capacity, and strong execution. We believe Tesla’s technology, scale, and low-cost advantage make it the breakaway leader in the electric-vehicle market but also position it to disrupt the automotive industry.

From Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio)' Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund semi-annual 2021 letter.