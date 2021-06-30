Logo
Summit Hotel Properties Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Texas, June 30, 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE: INN) (the "Company") today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter of 2021 on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, after the market closes.

summit_hotel_properties_inc___logo.jpg

The Company will conduct its quarterly conference call on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at 9:00 AM ET. To participate in the conference call, please follow the steps below:

  1. On August 4, 2021, dial 877-930-8101 approximately ten minutes before the call begins (8:50 AM ET).
  2. Enter conference identification code 7651598.
  3. Please state your full name and company affiliation and you will be connected to the call.

A live webcast of the quarterly conference call will be available through the Company's website, www.shpreit.com. A replay of the quarterly conference call webcast will be available until 12:00 PM ET Wednesday, August 11, 2021, by dialing 855-859-2056, conference identification code 7651598. A replay will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website until October 31, 2021.

About Summit Hotel Properties
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of June 30, 2021, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 61 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

For additional information, please visit the Company's website, www.shpreit.com, and follow on Twitter at @SummitHotel_INN.

favicon.png?sn=DA30011&sd=2021-06-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/summit-hotel-properties-announces-second-quarter-2021-earnings-release-date-301323763.html

SOURCE Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA30011&Transmission_Id=202106301859PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA30011&DateId=20210630
