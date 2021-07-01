Logo
Turnkey Lender & Peppermint Innovation Partnership Will Power Lending Technology Aimed to Deliver Financial Inclusion to Millions of Unbanked and Underbanked Filipinos

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

TurnKey Lender is pleased to welcome Peppermint Innovation as a new addition to its rapidly expanding client+family in Asia.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210630005842/en/

Peppermint Innovation is an ASX-listed fintech company (

ASX:PIL, Financial) focused on the commercialization of the Peppermint Platform, a proprietary technology platform targeting four key business sectors – mobile payments, eCommerce, delivery and logistics, and mobile financial services.

The Peppermint Platform is an innovative financial technology solution aimed at delivering financial inclusion to the unbanked and underbanked, facilitating mobile micro-business enterprises and providing consumer confidence.

Peppermint Innovation is powering the company’s own bizmoto non-bank mobile micro-enterprise platform in the Philippines.

This new partnership with TurnKey Lender will assist Peppermint Innovation to deliver all the ‘back-end’ support services and functionality required to deliver its micro-enterprise lending product, bizmoPay, via its bizmoto App.

Peppermint Innovation’s Managing Director and CEO, Chris Kain, said “The agreement will allow any of bizmoto’s 55,000+ qualified agents, bizmoGo riders and registered network members to seamlessly apply for micro-enterprise loans to grow their business. Our Company objective has always been to deliver an innovative technology solution to facilitate financial inclusion, micro-business enterprise and consumer convenience to the people of the Philippines. We look forward to working with TurnKey Lender to assist us to execute our Company objective.”

Peppermint is awaiting final approval from the Philippines' Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) for its financial lending license which will be a significant milestone in the Company’s strategy to provide an alternative non-bank micro-enterprise lending platform made available via the bizmoto mobile App.

Once approved, micro-enterprise loans will be made available to qualified bizmoto agents, bizmoGo riders and registered network members.

For its part, TurnKey Lender is “excited to help bizmoto’s user base scale their businesses by means of the smartest and most seamless lending experience available,” says TurnKey Lender CEO Dmitry Voronenko. “We know how important this service is for millions of unbanked and underbanked Filipinos and we are honored to help Peppermint Innovation fulfill a vital mandate.”

About TurnKey Lender:

TurnKey+Lender provides business with an intelligent, easy-to-use integrated SaaS platform that is easily adjusted to the business needs and includes all the functionality required to make the lending process fully digital. The solution uses AI, proprietary bank-grade technology, and advanced API integrations to automate every step of the lending process from a single cloud-based solution. Different versions of the software are tailored to the needs of traditional lenders (banks and credit unions), alternative lenders (fintech startups, p2p lenders, microlender, etc.), and embedded lenders (any type of business that wants to sell products or services in installments) online or from a store.

About Peppermint Innovation Ltd (www.pepltd.com.au):

Peppermint+Innovation is a FinTech company focused on the commercialization and continued development of the Peppermint Platform, a mobile banking, payments and remittance, delivery and logistics, ecommerce, and finance services technology to service the Developing World. Peppermint technology currently powers a white label mobile app banking platform and the bizmoto micro enterprise platform in the Philippines.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210630005842r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210630005842/en/

