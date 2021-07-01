Logitech Announces Annual General Meeting Date

SIX Swiss Exchange Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR —

Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced that the Company’s 2021 annual general meeting (AGM) will take place on September 8, 2021.

Logitech also announced that, due to the Company’s limits on board service, Didier Hirsch will leave the board when his current term ends this fall. Hirsch has been a non-executive member of Logitech's board of directors since September 2012, is the chair of Logitech's Audit Committee and serves on Logitech's Nominating and Governance Committee. As part of this planned transition, subject to being re-elected as a director at the AGM, Deborah Thomas will chair the Audit Committee at the end of Hirsch’s term.

“Didier has been a dedicated, loyal and valuable member of the board for nearly a decade,” said Wendy Becker, Logitech’s chairperson. “The team, and I, are grateful for his important contribution during this period of transformation for Logitech. We wish him well for the future.”

Due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Logitech will again forgo hosting shareholders at an in-person AGM this year, to ensure the health and safety of all parties. Shareholders can exercise their voting rights through the independent proxy. Questions related to company business or meeting proposals will be addressed by senior leadership.

As previously announced, at the AGM, shareholders will be asked to vote on an annual dividend for FY 2021 of approximately CHF 0.87 per share* - an approximately 10% annual increase compared to the FY 2020 dividend. If the dividend proposal is approved by shareholders, the approximate payment date for the dividend is expected to be September 22, 2021.

Logitech expects to publish its annual report to shareholders in July 2021. The Company also intends to file its definitive proxy statement, which includes the meeting proposals for its 2021 AGM, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and post it on the Company's website at http%3A%2F%2Fir.logitech.com in July 2021.

* Based on the number of shares outstanding as of March 31, 2021. The actual number may change as of the record date.

