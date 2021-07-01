Logo
VERDE ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF THE 2021 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

Verde AgriTech Plc (TSX: “NPK”) (OTCQB: “AMHPF”) ("Verde” or the “Company”) held its Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of shareholders on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, and is pleased to announce that its shareholders approved all items put before them.

The director nominees were elected as directors of the Company. Shareholders adopted the Directors’ Report, the Audited Statement of Accounts and the Auditors’ Report for the year ended December 31, 2020 and appointed PKF Littlejohn LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year. In addition, shareholders approved the Company's stock option plan, as it may be amended from time to time, which approval shall remain effective until June 30, 2024. The results were as follows:

Item Voted Upon Voting Result
1. To appoint the auditors, PKF Littlejohn LLP, as the Auditors of the Company for the ensuing year, and to authorise the directors of the Company to fix their remuneration. * The resolution was approved by ballot, as follows:

Votes For

Votes Withheld

19,778,386

555,458

(97.27%)

(2.73%)

3. Election of Directors nominated in the Company’s management information circular dated May 20th, 2021. * The nominees proposed by management were elected by ballot by shareholders, as follows:

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Alysson Paolinelli

18,929,013
(99.37%)

119,615

(0.63%)

Paulo Sergio Ribeiro Machado

15,559,312
(81.68%)

3,489,316

(18.32%)

Cristiano Veloso

14,867,863
(78.05%)

4,180,765

(21.95%)

Getulio Lamartine

15,421,862
(80.96%)

3,626,766

(19.04%)

Renato Gomes

15,460,862
(81.17%)

3,587,766

(18.83%)

Michael St. Aldwyn

15,199,363
(79.79%)

3,849,265

(20.21%)

6. Special Business to approve all unallocated options under the Company’s Stock Option Plan and to authorise the Company to have the ability to continue granting options under the Stock Option Plan until June 25, 2024.

Votes For

Votes Against

13,571,022

5,477,606

(71.24%)

(28.76%)

Investors Newsletter Subscribe to receive the Company’s monthly updates at: http%3A%2F%2Fcloud.marketing.verde.ag%2FInvestorsSubscription

The last edition of the newsletter can be accessed at: https%3A%2F%2Fbit.ly%2FInvestorsNL_May_2021

About Verde AgriTech

Verde AgriTech promotes sustainable and profitable agriculture through the development of its Cerrado Verde Project. Cerrado Verde, located in the heart of Brazil’s largest agricultural market, is the source of a potassium-rich deposit from which the Company intends to produce solutions for crop nutrition, crop protection, soil improvement and increased sustainability.

Cautionary Language and Forward-Looking Statements

This+news+release+contains+%26ldquo%3Bforward-looking+information%26rdquo%3B+and+%26ldquo%3Bforward-looking+statements%26rdquo%3B+%28collectively%2C+%26ldquo%3Bforward-looking+statements%26rdquo%3B%29+within+the+meaning+of+the+applicable+Canadian+securities+legislation.+The+Cautionary+Language+and+Forward-Looking+Statements+can+be+accessed+at+this+link.

www.investor.verde.ag | www.verde.ag | www.supergreensand.com

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210630006039r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210630006039/en/

