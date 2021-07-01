Logo
BBTV Holdings Announces Shareholder Meeting Results

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, June 30, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSX: BBTV) (OTCQX: BBTVF) ("BBTV" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that at its annual general and special meeting held June 30, 2021 (the "Meeting") all matters presented to shareholders were approved as referred to in its notice of meeting and information circular dated May 18, 2021.

BBTV_Holdings_Inc__BBTV_Holdings_Announces_Shareholder_Meeting_R.jpg

Holders of both Multiple Voting Shares and Subordinate Voting Shares were entitled to vote at the Meeting. There were 32 shareholders represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting holding 68,066,940 votes, representing approximately 87.02% of BBTV's total shareholder votes for the meeting.

Shareholders set the number of directors at 5, and elected each of the Management nominees for election as directors listed in BBTV's information circular. Voting results for the election of directors at the Meeting were as follows:

Votes For

Votes Withheld

#

%

#

%

Shahrzad Rafati

67,250,642

98.97%

702,085

1.03%

Hamed Shahbazi

67,611,172

99.50%

341,555

0.50%

Michele Romanow

67,824,653

99.81%

128,074

0.19%

Ryan Holmes

67,826,138

99.81%

126,589

0.19%

Marcel Reichart

67,823,638

99.81%

129,089

0.19%

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was appointed auditor of BBTV until the next annual meeting of BBTV and shareholders approved an amendment to BBTV's Legacy Stock Option Plan to include a provision to extend option expiry dates which would otherwise expire during blackout periods, all as more particularly described in the Information Circular.

Additional details on the voting results for matters considered at the Meeting are reported in the Report of Voting Results as filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) filed on June 30, 2021.

About BBTV
BBTV is a global media and technology company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The Company's mission is to help content creators become more successful. With creators ranging from individuals to global media brands, BBTV provides comprehensive, end-to-end Solutions to increase viewership and drive revenue powered by its innovative technology, while allowing creators to focus on their core competency – content creation. In January 2021, BBTV had the second most unique monthly viewers among digital platforms with more than 600 million globally, who consumed more than 50 billion minutes of video content, the most among media companies [1]. (www.bbtv.com)

[1] Calculations and classifications made by BBTV based on data from Comscore's "Top 12 Countries = January 2021 comScore Video Metrix Media Trend – Multi-Platform – Top 100 Video Properties Report"; Top 12 countries represent ~50% of world's digital population.

For further information

Media Relations
Dan Gamble
Head of PR & Corporate Communications
778-873-0422
[email protected]

Investor Relations
 [email protected]

Ron Shuttleworth
Partner
Oak Hill Financial Inc
(647)-500-7371
[email protected]

BBTV-C

favicon.png?sn=VA30278&sd=2021-06-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bbtv-holdings-announces-shareholder-meeting-results-301323777.html

SOURCE BBTV Holdings Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=VA30278&Transmission_Id=202106301941PR_NEWS_USPR_____VA30278&DateId=20210630
