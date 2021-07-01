Chinese Sportswear Brand Anta Released Olympic Award Uniform of China with High-Tech

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Chinese Sportswear Brand Anta Released Olympic Award Uniform of China with High-Tech

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BEIJING, June 30, 2021

BEIJING, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese sportswear brand Anta released Team China's podium uniform for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, which is called "Champion Dragon Clothes", on June 25 in Beijing. The uniform is designed by Tim Yip, also known as Ye Jintian, the renowned art director, visual artist and Oscar winner for best art design.

image_5015141_48898234.jpg

According to Ye, the uniform combines Chinese traditional cultural icons, beauty and advanced sportswear technologies. The designer said he hoped to show the beauty of Chinese culture and the most creative design language to the world.

"This is probably the longest time in history it took to design the Champion Dragon Clothes for Team China. It's different from designing costumes for movies or shows. We need to show the beauty of athletes' body, so we have conducted many studies," said Ye.

"We also used many advanced technologies and high quality materials of different function in the uniform. During the process, I'm impressed by Anta's technologies, especially the shoes. It's fresh and interesting for me to know how to make the sneakers to have light weight, good breathability and durability at the same time."

Working with the Chinese Olympic Committee for 16 years, Anta has invested over 3 billion yuan ($460 million) in research and development of sportswear technology. Throughout the years, Anta provided sportswear to 28 Chinese national teams in different Olympics.

Anta also released several specially-designed sportswear and equipment for different sports last Friday. For example, the special fiber used in its shoes for the weightlifter is 2.5 times stronger than the regular materials, which can handle the weight of over one ton.

The unique waist support system of the weightlifting competition suit can improve waist support and prevent muscle damage caused by heavy weight; while the wrestling competition suit, through the anti-grab technology of the fabric, greatly reduces the chance of being grasped by the opponent. Gymnastics and trampoline competition suits are tailored in 3D to fit the human body in all directions, avoiding high-intensity aerial movements from being affected by wind resistance.

According to statistics, with the help of the competition equipment created by Anta, Chinese athletes have won 111 medals in various world competitions, including the Olympics. According to reports, Anta has also applied related sports science and technology achievements to mass sports equipment one after another, using the technology to protect every sports enthusiast.

"We have provided a total of 28 Chinese national teams with sportswear in different Olympics, and now we have 1,400 patents in the sector. Sponsoring Olympics has always been one of our focuses," said Wu Yonghua, executive director of Anta Group.

"And we have been working closely with Chinese Olympics and Chinese sports. Speaking of the Team China podium uniforms we have designed, first we need to show the confidence in Chinese culture and we need to use the top sports technologies in them."

favicon.png?sn=CN27640&sd=2021-06-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chinese-sportswear-brand-anta-released-olympic-award-uniform-of-china-with-high-tech-301322790.html

SOURCE ANTA

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN27640&Transmission_Id=202106302050PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN27640&DateId=20210630
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment