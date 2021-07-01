Narita International Airport selects Smiths Detection's automatic tray disinfection technology for safer travel

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Narita International Airport selects Smiths Detection's automatic tray disinfection technology for safer travel

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

Narita+International+Airport is Japan’s busiest airport and the first to acquire the Airport Health Accreditation (AHA) implemented by Airports Council International (ACI)1. Smiths+Detection will assist Narita Airport to install 62 units of Ultraviolet+%28UV%29+light+tray+disinfection equipment in its latest effort to enable safer travel. The UV disinfection equipment will be integrated with 62 advanced security checkpoints across the three terminals by March 2022.

“To best prepare for the resumption of international air travel, we are taking various measures to stay ahead of the curve and safeguard passenger health. This includes installing automatic UV light disinfection kits to disinfect security trays. The kit is proven to eliminate up to 99.9% of bacteria and viruses including coronaviruses, protecting passengers and staff from tactile transmission of contagious diseases.” said Susumu Kitabayashi, AVSEC Senior Manager, Narita International Airport. “As we look to secure our terminals and provide travellers a peace of mind, we are working with Smiths Detection who has provided reliable and experienced onsite support to meet the industry’s highest standard.”

Additionally, Narita Airport has made investments in fully integrated checkpoint and hold baggage solutions to help ease traffic, reduce passenger wait time, cut down on touch points, and streamline security processes. These include:

  • HI-SCAN+6040+CTiX, a computed tomography (CT) X-ray scanner producing high-resolution volumetric 3D images for quicker baggage assessment and low false-alarm rates. It allows electronics and liquids to remain in bags, speeding up passenger screening and reducing touchpoints.
  • iLane.evo, an automated smart lane that helps keep trays and passengers moving eliminating bottlenecks and streamlining the screening process.
  • The body scanner eqo, a body scanner which automatically detects contraband of any concealed material and reduces the need for physical pat-downs.
  • Checkpoint.Evo%3Csup%3Eplus%3C%2Fsup%3E, a remote screening and operations management platform for faster decision making.
  • HI-SCAN+6040-2is, an advanced dual-view X-ray system for cabin baggage, shortening inspection time.
  • CTX+9800+DSi, a CT-based Explosives Detection System (EDS) for screening of checked baggage which provides high-levels of detection and low false-alarm rates.

"We are delighted to be working with Narita Airport to take its security commitment to greater heights,” said Aurelien Guilbert, Managing Director, North Asia, Smiths Detection. “Narita Airport has been a forerunner in introducing technologies in its operations and security processes, and we are confident that with the latest installations, passengers travelling through Narita Airport will feel safe and assured in this uncertain time.”

###

About Smiths Detection

Smiths Detection, part of Smiths Group, is a global leader in threat detection and screening technologies for aviation, ports and borders, defence and urban security. Our experience and history across more than 40 years at the frontline, enables us to deliver the solutions needed to protect society from the threat and illegal passage of explosives, prohibited weapons, contraband, toxic chemicals and narcotics.

Our goal is simple – to provide security, peace of mind and freedom of movement upon which the world depends.

For more information visit www.smithsdetection.com.

1 https%3A%2F%2Fwww.naa.jp%2Fen%2Fdocs%2F20210127-AHAprogram-en.pdf

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210630005356r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210630005356/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment